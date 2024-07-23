The Arcadion Normal Raid series arrived in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) during Dawntrail Patch 7.01. Four raids were introduced to the game, dubbed the AAC Light-heavyweight matches. In this guide, we will discuss Match 2 (M2) of the Arcadion raids of FFXIV, featuring Sweet Poison: Honey B Lovely.

How To Unlock Arcadion M2

To unlock the Arcadion Normal Raids, the player must first have completed the previous Arcadion Raid featuring the Black Cat.

Metem will then give the player the quest Sweet Poison, unlocking the M2 Arcadion Raid.

Arcadion M2 Guide

Here are the moves that players can expect from the Honey B Lovely:

Call Me Honey: Raid-wide magical damage.

Tempting Twist: Rotating spears will appear around the boss, indicating a donut AoE attack. Stand near the boss's targeting circle to avoid.

If Honey B. Lovely casts Drop of Venom before using this attack, yellow globs of poison will appear on the stage after the attack is carried out. These explode into circle AoEs.

Honey Beeline: Rotating spears will appear in an arc above the boss, indicating a line AoE. This line AoE attack is wider than it looks, so keep your distance to avoid it.

If Honey B. Lovely casts Splash of Venom before using this attack, yellow globs of poison will appear on the stage after the attack is carried out. These explode into circle AoEs.

Honeyed Breeze: Conal tankbusters hitting both tanks. Tanks must point the tankbuster away from the rest of the party.

Honey B. Live: Raid-wide magical damage, before transforming the stage. Players will also receive 3 empty hearts above their character. Getting hit by any attack while this gauge is present will increase then heart count by 1.

1 Heart: The player is Infatuated, and will suffer from light damage over time.

The player is Infatuated, and will suffer from light damage over time. 2 Hearts: The player is Head Over Heels, and will suffer from moderate damage over time.

The player is Head Over Heels, and will suffer from moderate damage over time. 3 Hearts: The player has Hopeless Devotion for Honey B. Lovely, and will suffer from heavy damage over time. Additionally, they will be stunned for 5 seconds, after which their heart gauge will reset.

Love Me Tender: This has numerous effects based on when it is used

A Spread Marker appears on each player dealing magical damage and increasing the heart gauge by one.

Four towers will spawn that must be soaked by at most 1 player. The soaking player will have their heart gauge increase by one. Failure to do so will increase everyone's gauge by 1.

Numerous hearts will spawn from the boss and move outwards, as well as spawn from outside and move in. At the same time, various circle AoE attacks will happen in the stage. Avoid all these attacks.

Nine circle AoE attacks will spawn around the stage, and arrive at the center. Stand at the center and move to the first circle AoE once it is goes off.

Two stack markers will appear. Players must split evenly, as having less than four players in each stack will cause random players to receive two hearts instead of one.

Loveseeker: Point-blank circular AoE centered at the boss.

Blow Kiss: Frontal cone AoE attack.

Honey B. Finale: Raid-wide magical damage. Reverts the arena and removes the heart gauge.

Splash/Drop of Venom: Honey B. Lovely empowers her next attack Tempting Twist or Honey Beeline.

Alarm Pheromones: Groupbee adds will spawn outside of the arena, with green arrow indicators. These are line AoEs, and must be avoided.

The first cast of Alarm Pheromones will have the Groupbees spawning in order around the stage. Afterward, numerous Groupbees will spawn in one quadrant of the stage. Afterward, numerous line AoEs will happen at the same time through the center of the stage,

Subsequent uses of Alarm Pheromones will cause them to spawn in random areas instead of in order around the stage.

All of the above mechanics will repeat until the boss is defeated.

Arcadion M2 Rewards

Players will receive 20 Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics for completing the fight.

Additionally, three Treasure Coffers will appear, offering the following items:

Light-heavy Holohelm

Light-heavy Holoarmor

Light-heavy Hologreaves x2

Light-heavy Holoearring x2

Light-heavy Hologauntlets

Light-heavy Holochausses

Bee My Honey Orchestrion Roll

As it is the Arcadion Raid Series' initial release, players will only be able to get one of the Light-heavy Holo items each week. These can be traded for ilvl 710 Arcadion Armor pieces, available from Hhiwi in Solution Nine ( X:8.7 , Y: 13.4).

That's all for our guide to the Arcadion M2 Honey B Lovely raid in FFXIV.

