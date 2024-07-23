The Arcadion Normal Raid series arrived in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) during Dawntrail Patch 7.01. Four raids were introduced to the game, dubbed the AAC Light-heavyweight matches. In this guide, we will discuss Match 4 (M4) of the Arcadion raids of FFXIV, featuring the Claw in the Dark: Wicked Thunder.

How To Unlock Arcadion M4

To unlock the Arcadion Normal Raids, the player must first have completed the previous Arcadion Raid featuring the Brute Bomber.

Yaana will then give the player the quest The Neoteric Witch, unlocking the M4 Arcadion Raid Wicked Thunder.

Arcadion M4 Guide

Here are the moves that players can expect from the Wicked Thunder:

Wrath of Zeus: Raid-wide magical damage.

Sidewise Spark: Wicked Thunder gathers lightning on one side, casting a half-room cleave once the channel is over.

Shadow's Sabbath: A blue ring will slowly fall from the sky, creating a copy of Wicked Thunder at either the west or east side of the arena. This clone will cast Sidewise Spark once it is fully formed, so take note of which side of the clone has lightning. A second clone will also be summoned.

Subsequent uses of Shadow's Sabbath will spawn four clones instead of two.

If Wicked Thunder instead uses Shadow's Sabbath while she has wings, she will instead cast Bewitching Flight from two sides of the stage, creating a grid.

Wicked Jolt: Line AoE tankbuster that deals magic damage.

Stampeding Thunder: Wicked Thunder will jump to one side of the arena and summon a giant cannon. She will then proceed to deal magical damage in a 3×4 area of the map. The last attack will destroy the affected area, leaving behind a 1×4 column

If Wicked Thunder's HP is sufficiently low, she will jump to one side of the remaining column instead of the center after performing Stampeding Thunder. She is then inflicted with Directional Disregard. making her hitbox omnidirectional.

Three/Four/Fivefold Blast: Wicked Thunder will jump to the center of the 1×4 column and start charging the cannon, showing the sequence of directions in which she will fire half-room cleaves.

Each cast of this attack will increase the amount of cleaves she does, up to a maximum of five.

Thunderslam: Following a Three/Four/Fivefold Blast, Wicked Thunder may cast Thunderslam, baited circle AoE telegraphs on all players.

Thunderstorm: Following a Three/Four/Fivefold Blast, Wicked Thunder may cast Thunderstorm, spread markers on each player.

Wicked Bolt: A five-hite stack AoE that deals magic damage.

Bewitching Flight: Wicked Thunder gains wings and flies to one side of the stage. Lasers will fire from her wings, showing players the safe zone before she rushes forward and deals damage in numerous line AoEs. This will leave lines on the stage.

These lines will blow up one by one, dealing damage in a wide line AoE.

Witch Hunt: Numerous fast-moving red circle AoEs will spiral either inward or outward.

Soaring Soulpress: Stack marker on one player, dealing Physical damage.

Wicked Hypercannon: Wicked Thunder jumps to one end of the column and fires a ten-hit line AoE stack. Afterward, numerous circular AoEs will appear below each player.

Wicked Thunder will repeatedly cast Wicked Hypercannon until either she dies, or the party wipes.

All of the above mechanics will repeat until the boss is defeated.

Arcadion M4 Rewards

Players will receive 20 Allagan Tomestone of Aesthetics for completing the fight, as well as one Light-heavy Holoblade. Players will only get one Light-heavy Holoblade per week.

Additionally, three Treasure Coffers will appear, offering the following items:

Light-heavy Holoarmor 2x

Light-heavy Holochausses x2

Light-heavy Hologauntlets

Light-heavy Hologreaves

Light-heavy Holoearring x2

Give It All! Orchestrion Roll

Black Kitten Minion

As it is the Arcadion Raid Series' initial release, players will only be able to get one of the Light-heavy Holo items each week. These can be traded for ilvl 710 Arcadion Armor pieces, available from Hhiwi in Solution Nine ( X:8.7 , Y: 13.4).

That's all for our guide to the Arcadion M4 Wicked Thunder raid in FFXIV.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.