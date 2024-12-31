Over their last eight games, the Los Angeles Lakers have gone 6-2 and are making their climb up the Western Conference standings. More importantly, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been available to lead the charge for JJ Redick's squad. However, James and Davis are back on the injury report ahead of the team's final game of the year against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fresh off their 113-95 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the Cavs have themselves a tough back-to-back before the calendar flips to 2025. Not only could the league's best face a fully loaded Lakers squad with James and Davis, but Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton will be making their debuts after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets. Los Angeles is ready to make a run in the West, which is why having James and Davis on the court is essential to possibly pulling the upset over Cleveland.

This has led many fans to ask the question, “Are LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing vs. the Cavaliers?”

Latest LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury updates

As of Tuesday afternoon, LeBron and Davis both find themselves on the Lakers' injury report.

James, who missed the Lakers' previous game against the Sacramento Kings due to an illness, is once again listed as questionable for this matchup with Cleveland due to the same non-COVID illness. Davis has been dealing with a left ankle sprain he suffered on Christmas against the Warriors, but he did play against the Kings and scored 36 points in 39 minutes.

After turning 40 years old on Monday, it is expected that LeBron will play on Tuesday, especially since he was present at the team's practice.

In a total of 28 games this season, James has averaged 23.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor. Davis has played in 30 games, averaging 26.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.

Should either James or Davis be unavailable, Finney-Smith could hold a much larger role than originally anticipated during his Lakers debut. Other than Davis stepping up against the Kings, it was Austin Reaves who delivered in James' absence with 26 points, 16 assists, and six rebounds. He will once again hold a large role no matter who is playing on Tuesday.

So, when it comes to the question of whether LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing on Tuesday before the start of 2025, the Lakers will provide a further update before tip-off.