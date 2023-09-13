Earlier this week, rumors swirled that a bonus track on Taylor Swift's highly anticipated rerelease of 1989 — her latest album to be getting the Taylor's Version treatment — will feature a collaboration with The 1975, fronted by Swift's ex-boyfriend Matty Healy. The claim was made in a report by The Sun, which added that Swift planned to release the track despite the fact that she and Healy had broken up.

The Sun's source explained, “They’re not even in contact any more, but there’s no hard feelings and Taylor will still release the tune. Taylor was a big fan of The 1975 way before she and Matty hooked up. The band worked with her on her ‘Midnights’ album but the songs they made never came out.” The source added, “She has a few tracks with the band to choose from but she’ll release the tune they made while they were together.”

Now, another source at Dailymail.com — and a spokesperson for Taylor Swift — are refuting those claims. This source insists that no such collaboration between The 1975 and Taylor Swift will be released on 1989 (Taylor's Version). The confusion probably stems from the fact that Swift previously recorded songs with Matty Healy and The 1975 for her Midnights album that were never released, but this is standard operating procedure in the music business — many more songs are recorded for an album than actually make the cut, as artists have to whittle down the track list to their favorites.

It's also common knowledge that Taylor Swift likes to include bonus tracks and “from the vault” inclusions on her rerecorded Taylor's Version album releases to include something totally new for fans. But it still doesn't mean that the collaboration with Matt Healy and The 1975 will never come out, so keep your bracelets on, Swifties!