Taylor Swift dominated the MTV VMAs 2023 on Tuesday night, clinching nine prestigious Moon Man awards. This included major awards: Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

In addition to securing the three top honors, Swift also triumphed in categories such as Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Show of the Summer, and Album of the Year for “Midnights.”

Overall, Swift had garnered a total of 11 nominations. But narrowly missed out on Best Editing and Song of the Summer.

During her acceptance speeches, Taylor Swift acknowledged her dedicated team several times and even invited them onstage to share in the spotlight. She also gave a special shoutout to her longtime songwriting collaborator, Jack Antonoff, who unfortunately couldn't attend the event.

Swift also made history in the VMAs for being the first to secure Video of the Year four times. She previously won for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” “Bad Blood,” and “You Need to Calm Down.”

In total, Taylor Swift amassed 23 VMAs awards. This makes her second to Beyonce, who has gathered 25.

Besides her VMAs, Swift also took the internet by storm with her surprise appearance. It was later revealed that a media was exclusively focused on her during the awards. She also took the spotlight on X (formerly Twitter) for her reactions, dances and iconic moments with her seatmates, Ice Spice and Sabrina Carpenter.

So, sorry Kanye… Imma let you finish but Taylor Swift might just be the most-awarded next year.