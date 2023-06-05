Taylor Swift is embarking on her most ambitious tour yet, but it appears that she and Matt Healy have reportedly called it quits according to a new report.

TMZ reported that Swift and Healy have ended their relationship and a friend close to the situation claims that Swift is “single” once again. The whole relationship took on a life of its own very quickly over the past couple of months. Just a couple of months ago, Swift had split with her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, before Healy was then spotted showing up at concerts and hanging out with the “Shake It Off” singer.

It's unknown why Swift and Healy have broken up at this time.

Matt Healy is the lead vocalist of the pop band the 1975. The band just released their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, last year and are currently on tour with a show tonight in Vienna.

Taylor Swift is currently on the “Eras” tour, a three-hour extravaganza jam-packed with hits from every one of her albums. With stops in almost every major U.S. city and selling out every stadium she graces, it's bound to be one of, if not the biggest tour of all time when it's all said and done. Additionally, Swift is back in the studio and recently announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version), due to be released on July 7. She also recently released Midnights (The Light Night Edition) which included a bevy of remixes including a reworked version of “Karma” with Ice Spice — someone Healy had a lot to say about in the past.