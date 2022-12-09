By Chris Spiering · 2 min read

The 2022 World Cup is halfway to the Semi-Finals! Argentina is now the FanDuel favorite to lift the trophy after their win over the Netherlands. Be sure to check out more betting content with our latest World Cup odds series.

Friday morning into the afternoon brought an electric couple matches of soccer. Croatia stunned Brazil and took them down in penalty kicks after a late goal from Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute to keep them alive. A few hours later Argentina escaped the Netherlands with a win in penalty kicks as well.

The Netherlands scored two late goals to force extra time and their second goal in the 101st minute was an all-time classic. They stunned Argentina on a free kick from just outside the box as they slide it underneath the wall for a sneaky game-tying score.

Lionel Messi and company found a way to win in penalties and are now the favorite to win the World Cup as of now. With France and England set to clash Saturday, expect the winner to be close to or ahead of Argentina.

Here are the World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: 2022 Winner

Argentina: +175

France: +290

England: +450

Portugal: +460

Croatia: +950

Morocco: +3100

Messi and Argentina now have a date with Croatia in the Semi-Finals. Croatia are clearly a tough out in this tournament as they were very close to winning it all back in 2018. Fast forward to now, Croatia are back in the Semi-Finals where they face the best player on the planet. That matchup will be exciting and we could very well see a Croatia and France rematch in the finals. Croatia has valuable odds at +950 and is worth sprinkling. Argentina and France are still your best bets if you want to pick a winner.

France and England will be a battle. Both sides contain a ton of speed and goal-scoring ability. I wonder if this match will end up in penalty kicks as well as it’s clear that no side has a dominant edge over one another at this stage of the tournament.

Many fans want to see an Argentina-Portugal final to witness two of the best players to ever exist go head-to-head in their final World Classic. That could very well happen, however, Portugal still has a very tough route to get there with Cinderella Story Morocco up next early Saturday morning.