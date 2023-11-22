Amidst Argentina's World Cup qualifying victory over Brazil, Lionel Messi condemns the pre-game violence, with concerns over clashes.

Lionel Messi condemned the disturbing scenes that marred Argentina's World Cup qualifying victory against Brazil, speaking out against the violence that unfolded before the much-anticipated clash.

Before Argentina secured a 1-0 win at the Maracana, chaos erupted in the stands as fans clashed with police in a shocking display of violence. The confrontations led to bloodshed as officers resorted to batons to control the unruly situation.

Messi, usually elated after triumphing over arch-rivals Brazil, couldn't shake off the distress caused by the pre-game turmoil. He expressed dismay at the police's focus on clashes rather than the game itself, fearing a potential tragedy amidst the chaos.

“We saw how [police] were hitting the people… They were more focused on that than on the game. We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down; a tragedy could have happened,” Messi voiced, reflecting the team's decision to retreat and restore calm amidst the alarming scenes.

🚨 Lionel Messi and the Argentina team walking towards the Argentina fans that are getting hit by security.pic.twitter.com/l6V7BAneyM — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2023

Venting his frustration on Instagram post-match, Messi lamented the repression faced by Argentinians in Brazil, calling for an end to such unacceptable actions.

During the chaos, players attempted to calm the situation, with Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez even appearing to intervene, trying to grab a baton from a police officer. Ultimately, Messi guided his teammates back to the locker room, only returning to the pitch when assurances of a calmer environment were established.

In the aftermath, Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, hinted at reevaluating his role with the national team. Reflecting on the challenges, he emphasized the need for boundless energy to steer the team forward.

Despite the unsettling incidents, Argentina remains at the top of the South American World Cup qualifiers with their exceptional on-field performance. However, the distressing events at the Maracana underscore the need for football to remain a platform for celebration, free from incidents that overshadow the beauty of the sport.