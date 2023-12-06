Argentina manager Lionel Scalonin hints at a possible exit from his role after a tense encounter with Lionel Messi during World Cup qualifying

Lionel Scaloni, the manager of the Argentina national team, dropped a bombshell hinting at a possible departure from his role following a tense encounter with Lionel Messi during World Cup qualifying, reported by GOAL. The revelation surfaced after Argentina's victory over Brazil in November, a triumph that saw Scaloni clinch World Cup glory in 2022.

Reports suggest that Scaloni has grown weary of the tumultuous environment surrounding the national team and encountered a moment of “tension” with Messi preceding the crucial match against Brazil. The situation escalated into chaos before kick-off, with Lionel Messi leading his teammates off the pitch and back to the dressing room without consulting Scaloni, leaving the coach and his staff “agitated.”

Despite guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title since 1986, Scaloni expressed contemplation about his future. “Argentina needs a coach who has all the energy possible, and who is well,” he remarked after the Brazil victory. “I need to stop the ball and start thinking; I have a lot of things to think about during this time.”

Lionel Scaloni's contract extension until 2026, granted in the aftermath of the World Cup triumph, now hangs in uncertainty. Speculation looms that he might step down after the 2024 Copa America. Complicating matters, Real Madrid has reportedly initiated talks with Scaloni regarding a potential takeover from Carlo Ancelotti at the season's end. Ancelotti, in turn, is rumored to be considering a move to coach Brazil. The managerial chessboard is in motion, with Lionel Scaloni's next move yet to be revealed.