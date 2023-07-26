The Albiceleste take on the Banyana Banyana at the Forsyth Barr Stadium! Stay updated with the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with our Argentina-South Africa odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Argentina succumbed to a 1-0 loss against Italy in their group opener. This loss halted a run of six unbeaten games for the South Americans. Regardless, the White and Sky-Blues will also push for better results as they try to emulate the men's run in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

South Africa was involved in an exciting 2-1 loss against Sweden. Pushing for another high-scoring battle, the participants from the Confederation of African Football will also look for positive results in this fixture.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Argentina-South Africa Odds

Argentina: -110

South Africa: +330

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: +125

Under 2.5 Goals: -175

How To Watch Argentina vs. South Africa

TV: Fox Sports 1, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

*Watch FIFA Women's World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Argentina Will Beat South Africa

Argentina is making its fourth appearance in the World Cup. The Albiceleste is eager to secure its first win in the tournament. Despite heading into the World Cup in good form, La Albiceleste stumbled in their group opener, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Italy on Monday. During the match, Argentina held 47% possession and attempted 5 shots on goal, with only one on target.

Historically, Argentina has not advanced beyond the group stage in the competition. However, in the 2019 tournament, they showed more promise, securing two draws and suffering only one defeat in the initial phase. As of now, their latest result ended their streak of consecutive wins.

Nevertheless, Argentina is determined to demonstrate their goal-scoring abilities and prove why they deserve their 28th position in the FIFA rankings. In recent competitions, La Albiceleste has scored in all but one of their last seven games. However, their current position in Group G is less favorable, as they failed to secure any points after their first match. Another defeat could seriously hamper their chances of progressing further in the competition.

Several standout players form the backbone of the Argentinian team. Among them, Estefania Banini, a midfielder from Atlético de Madrid, has an impressive record of 13 goals in 51 games for the national team. Additionally, forward Mariana Larroquette, who plays for Orlando Pride, has netted 21 goals in 75 matches for the South American squad. The contributions of Florencia Bonsegundo, Vanesa Santana, Chiara Singarella, and Aldana Cometti will also be vital in this crucial game.

Argentina's domestic talent pool remains strong, with players like Gabriela Chávez, Camila Gómez Ares, Florencia Bonsegundo, Miriam Mayorga, and Yamila Rodríguez having dominated previous tournaments. The team will look to draw on their collective strength and skills to secure a much-needed victory and progress in the World Cup.

Why South Africa Will Beat Argentina

The South African team is making its second appearance in the Women's World Cup, having participated in the previous edition in 2019. Unfortunately, during that tournament, they faced challenges and were unable to progress beyond the group stage. However, this time, South Africa is optimistic about their performance and hopes to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

In their recent World Cup campaign, South Africa had a difficult start, losing 2-1 to Sweden on Sunday. Hildah Magaia scored the opening goal for the Banyana Banyana, but Sweden later scored twice to claim all three points. During the match, South Africa held 31% possession and attempted 10 shots on goal, with four of them on target.

Despite being positioned 26 places lower than Argentina in the FIFA rankings, South Africa is determined to showcase their abilities and prove themselves on the global stage. In their recent games across competitions, they have managed to keep one clean sheet in six matches. However, their last encounter against South American opposition resulted in losses of 3-0 and 6-0 to Brazil in September of the previous year.

South Africa's recent form has been less than ideal, with two losses in their last three games and only one win in their last six matches across competitions. In the current Women's World Cup edition, they are placed 3rd in Group G, having earned no points after their first match. To stay in contention for advancement, the South African team must secure victories in their upcoming matches.

In the team, two players have stood out during the competition. Hildah Magaia, a midfielder from Sejong Sportstoto, made an impact by scoring the team's goal in the opening match against Sweden. Another notable player is Refiloe Jane, a midfielder from Sassuolo, who brings experience and quality to the South African squad. The team will also rely on the contributions of Thembi Kgatlana, Noko Matlou, Linda Motlhalo, Jermaine Seoposenwe, and Lebohang Ramalepe to aim for better results in their upcoming games.

Final Argentina-South Africa Prediction & Pick

Both teams are primed to score on both ends of the pitch. Either can win the match. However, Argentina's run prior to the World Cup will likely be jumpstarted here again in the WWC.

Final Argentina-South Africa Prediction & Pick: Argentina (-110), Over 2.5 goals (+125)