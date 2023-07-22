The Swedes take on the South Africans to open the Group G games! Our Women's World Cup series continues with our Sweden-South Africa odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

The Swedish team has been traditionally recognized as one of the world's best women's teams. They are currently third in the recent FIFA rankings. The Blagult has played five games in 2023 and will be eager to continue their good run of results.

South Africa comes into this contest having won two but lost four of their last seven matches. A 5-0 hammering against Botswana in a friendly game earlier this month will have done little to inspire much confidence in the Banyana Banyana ranks.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Sweden-South Africa Odds

Sweden: -1600

South Africa: +3500

Draw: +950

Over 2.5 Goals: -200

Under 2.5 Goals: +154

How To Watch Sweden vs. South Africa

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FIFA+, YouTube, UNIVERSO NOW, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Time: 1 AM ET / 10 PM PT

Why Sweden Will Beat South Africa

Sweden's women's national team has an impressive track record. They have qualified for every World Cup, solidifying their position as one of the world's best teams. Despite their consistent appearances, they have yet to secure a title. They came close in 2003 when they reached the final but lost to Germany in extra time and a Golden Goal.

Ranked 3rd in FIFA's world rankings, Sweden has consistently performed well on the international stage. The Blagult achieved third place in three World Cups, the most recent being in 2019. Having secured their World Cup spot as Group A winners in the qualifiers with an impressive 22 points from eight games, Sweden is considered the favorite to top their group and hopes to exceed their third-place finish from the previous tournament in France.

Although their form leading up to the tournament hasn't been ideal, being ranked third by FIFA, they are expected to perform well on the global stage. In their recent friendly against Norway, the Swedes engaged in a thrilling six-goal match, with both teams taking turns in the lead. The game ended in a draw, thanks to injury-time goals from Olivia Schough and Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum for their respective sides.

In their last three outings, the Blue and Yellow have been unable to secure a win, with a draw against Germany and a loss to Denmark. Out of their last 10 international games, Sweden has won four, drawn three, and suffered three defeats. In their last ten World Cup matches, Sweden has displayed impressive attacking prowess, averaging 2.1 goals per game, with a total of 21 goals scored and 14 conceded. On average, they managed to prevent their opponents from scoring four times per game.

The upcoming match will be the fifth time Sweden faces their opponent, and they have yet to lose, boasting three wins and one draw. In seven of their last eight games, Sweden has managed to maintain a clean sheet in the first half.

During the UEFA World Cup qualifying matches, four Swedish players scored at least three goals, showcasing their attacking depth. With no reported injury concerns, Sweden's manager Gergardsson is expected to field a 4-3-3 formation for the upcoming Group G contest, with Rebecka Blomqvist leading the attack. Madelen Janogy is a player to keep an eye on. Captain Caroline Seger and vice-captain Kosovare Asllani have 76 combined goals for the Blue and Yellow. Sofia Jakobsson, Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö, and Lina Hurtig also have 20+ goals individually for the nation.

Why South Africa Will Beat Sweden

For the second consecutive time and only the second time in history, South Africa will participate in the Women's World Cup. In their previous appearance four years ago, they ended the competition with three losses, so their fans are hoping for a better performance this time. Nevertheless, South Africa enters the tournament without any lofty expectations, making any positive results a pleasant surprise.

The team qualified as African champions after securing their first continental title at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. This feat has raised expectations for higher achievements under coach Desiree Ellis.

South Africa has had a mixed recent performance, winning only three of their last 10 games and experiencing five defeats, with at least three goals conceded in four of those losses. Following a 3-2 loss to Serbia and a heavy 5-0 defeat by Botswana, South Africa comfortably secured a victory against Costa Rica in their final pre-tournament friendly. A 2-0 scoreline was achieved with goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia in each half, showcasing their potential.

South Africa should try to increase their offensive tactics in this World Cup. They have struggled to score before halftime in seven of their last 10 matches. During their last 10 games, South Africa scored a total of 11 goals while conceding an average of 2.1 goals per game. They managed to keep three clean sheets during this stretch.

Head coach Desiree Ellis has reported no injury concerns ahead of their upcoming match. The team is expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Jermaine Seoposenwe leading the attack. Thembi Kgatlana stands out as the star player, while Linda Motlhalo is another player to keep an eye on. Hildah Magaia, Sibulele Holweni, and Noko Matlou will also be key players for the Banyana Banyana.

Final Sweden-South Africa Prediction & Pick

Sweden will not let their recent struggles interfere with their first World Cup game this year. From an offensive standpoint, the Swedes will likely blast goals in South Africa's net.

Final Sweden-South Africa Prediction & Pick: Sweden (-1600), Over 2.5 goals (-200)