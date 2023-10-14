Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are “excited” about the next steps in their relationship as a source reveals that the two former casemates are “on the same page.” Both of them recently got divorced from their partners. Grande was previously married to Dalton Gomez for two years before finalizing their divorce earlier this month.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a source told US Weekly back in July . “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Grande and Slater fueled romance rumors shortly after news broke that the “thank u, next” singer and Dalton Gomez were going their separate ways. To support the theory, fans saw that Grande was not wearing her wedding ring during Wimbledon which was back in early July. It was later reported that the two have been separated since January.

Ethan Slater Divorces Wife Lily Jay

Slater was married to Lily Jay, and they tied the knot back in 2018. However, they've known each other for a long time, as they were high school sweethearts.

According to a source per US Weekly, the “Spongebob” actor told Jay only days before the whole world knew. “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!”

A source told TMZ that Jay “is devastated that her family's been torn apart. She's also upset their young son, who was born in August 2022, won't have both his mom and dad around constantly, now that they've split.”

What's Next For Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater?

However, for Grande and Slater's relationship, the couple seems to have a lot in common as the two come from acting and musical backgrounds.

“Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other, and that he challenges her; artistically speaking,” the source tells Entertainment Tonight. “Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another.”

Last month, a source told the Daily Mail the two were living together in New York while Slater was preparing for an upcoming role in the Broadway production of “Spamalot.”