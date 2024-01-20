Ariana Grande has lost of 300,000 followers amid the Ethan Slater drama that relates to her new song "Yes, And?"

Ariana Grande is out 350,000 Instagram followers after the release of her song “yes, and?” Grande had a three-year hiatus from music and has returned to address the rumors about her relationship with Ethan Slater. The singer and her Wicked co-star began dating in July after news broke that both of them would be splitting from their previous partners and later have dissolved their marriages.

Lily Jay, Slater's ex-wife broke her silence on the situation calling Grande out.

“[Ariana’s] the story really,” Lily Jay told Page Six. “Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

In the new song is where she openly speaks on her relationship for the first time, “Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose d— I ride?” While “Yes, And?” debuted at No. 1 on the Spotify chart but the Billboard chart placement has not been decided at the time of this writing. It makes the point that while the song might be popular its possible fans decided that to unfollow Grande due to the content.

Ariana Grande Speaks Out On How 2023 Was “Transformative”

It's no secret that in 2023 Grande was making headlines last year but on one of the lasts days of the year, the singer reflected on her life.

“[2023 was] one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life,” Grande wrote of 2023 to her Instagram Story on Dec. 30. “there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”

“i've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. i've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment,” she continued.

She added: “i gave everything i could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects i was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that i had the provellge of creating art with and crossing paths with this near.”

“i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other,” she wrote.

“I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to,” she continued. “i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.”