Ariana Grande shared a sweet photo of her time on the set of 'Wicked.' The film comes out in theaters November 27.

Ariana Grande is recollecting about the time she had on set of Wicked. The Grammy-winning singer will be Glinda The Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical. The film is set to release on November 27. Grande shared a photo of the shadow of her character with the caption “like a handprint on my heart,” which is from the song “For Good.”

Fans commented on the photo excited for Grande's character.

“hello glinda!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Omg this is insane,” another fan commented.

“Not prepared for the year we are about to have,” a fan responded.

Ariana Grande Reflects On Wicked Film

Jon M. Chu, the director of the film, shared Grande's post on his Instagram Story and praised the singer on her performance.

“Will never forget my year with our Galinda. Can't wait for you to meet her. Thank you @arianagrande for pouring your heart into Oz,” he wrote.

“I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn,” Grande wrote referencing her castmate, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film. “Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu.”

“There aren't words quite yet. But. Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness,” Grande concluded. “I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. I love you so much.”

Erivo and Grande earlier this month got matching tattoos. The actresses got “For Good” written in a typewriter font on their palms. The song is sung by both Glinda and Elphaba, and the duet is always a highlight of the Broadway play it is based on.

Grande wasn't the only one to reminisce about their time on set. The singer's real-life boyfriend Ethan Slater, who plays Boq also posted photos of his time filming.

“Bye Boq Woodsman,” Slater wrote alongside a carousel of throwback photos. The two began dating after meeting on set. The two were previously married to their respective partners last year and have since filed for divorce prior to the start of their relationship.