For those who look up Ariana Madix's name in the dictionary, don't expect to see a mention of Scandoval there, because as she said on Tuesday night during the season 32 premiere of Dancing With The Stars, the “scandal does not define me.”

Madix quickly acknowledged the affair that rocked the world of pop culture and reality television this summer — when her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with her former close friend, Raquel Leviss — but explained that doing this show would represent a new chapter for her.

“My life has been a roller coaster in the last year,” Madix said in a pre-taped segment before making her dancing debut. “My partner of nine years and one of my best girlfriends were having an affair behind my back. And everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television.”

Madix continued, “But this scandal does not define me.”

She explained to her professional dancing partner, Pasha Pashkov, that she chose to flaunt her moves on the show because “feeling like you were a joke to your partner of nine years is devastating. But I want to show other women none of that stuff has to hold you back.”

Madix then promised to showcase “a more confident and vibrant version of myself. Because I don't need anybody else. I love me.”

Cue the apropos song selection of “Love Myself (Riddler Remix)” by Hailee Steinfeld as Madix and Pashkov busted out onto the dance floor with a solid tango set, which definitely impressed the judges.

“Ariana strikes back with a vengeance!” said judge Bruno Tonioli.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba sounded a similar tune. “Can I just say as a woman, ‘Cheaters suck!’”

She then added, “They suck. But you just showed every woman and every man who was watching how you handle a cheater. You come out here and turn it up!”

They scored a total of 21 out of a possible 30 from the judges, which landed Madix and Pashkov on the upper leaderboard. After combining that score with the viewer votes, Madix locked in her spot to make it to the next round, and will be back on the show next week.

Ariana Madix trying to dance her way out of the Scandoval headlines is off to a promising start.