NFL rookie dinners have been a tradition dating back for many years, and on Monday, some San Francisco 49ers veterans took their young teammates out for the annual meal. And boy, did they run up quite the tab. Photos emerged online of a whopping 49ers rookie dinner bill in surplus of $322,000, all of which was expected to be paid by the young guys. After the photo went viral, 49ers star Arik Armstead decided to clear the air, explaining that the $322K bill was just a prank between the veterans and the waitress.

Via Armstead on Twitter:

“Y’all silly if you thought a dinner can cost 300k. It was a prank. The waitress went overboard. The dinner was 7,500 me and 2 other vets gave 1k towards it. The rooks split 4,500. We had a great time too. I had good vets as a young player I would never do a rookie like that.”

Well, there you have it, folks. Armstead revealed that the actual cost of the 49ers rookie dinner bill was only $7,500, a sum which he and two other teammates pitched in a total of $3,000 towards. In all, the Niners rookies were hit with a $4,500 dinner bill, rather than one that costs the size of a middle-sized home. Much more reasonable.

Armstead seemed fascinated that so many people even believed the notion that a team could rack up a $300,000 dinner bill, prompting him to clear the air over the 49ers rookie dinner once and for all.

While things can certainly get out of hand during NFL rookie dinners, Arik Armstead clarified that he and his teammates took good care of the rookies, rather than leaving them with an impossibly large bill to pay.