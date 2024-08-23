ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Deep in the heart of the Sonoran Desert is a football team chomping at the bit to experience another magical season like the one from last fall. With college football on the horizon, it is about time to take a look at our college football odds series where our Arizona over/under win total prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering Week 7 of the 2023 Season, the Wildcats found themselves with a dead-even 3-3 record after enduring a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss to Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans a week prior. However, with freshman backup QB Noah Fifita taking control of the offense, Arizona soon embarked on one of the more impressive winning stretches in school history. Not before long, it was the ‘Cats that reeled off seven victories in a row including a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Despite head coach Jedd Fisch unexpectedly packing his bags to the Pacific Northwest to be named the next Washington Huskies man in charge, Arizona swiftly took action by hiring San Jose State coach Brent Brennan. With Brennan's roots taking place in Tucson, the excitement surrounding the Arizona football program is surely at an all-time high.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona 2024 Over/Under Win Total

Over: 7.5 Wins (-138)

Under: 7.5 Wins (+112)

Why Arizona Will Hit the Over

At first glance, the win total set at 7.5 wins may seem lower than expected considering that the Wildcats own the second-longest winning streak in the nation at seven games. Only the defending champion Michigan Wolverines have a longer streak (ten consecutive wins) following their historic national championship run in 2023.

In remarkable fashion, Arizona was able to retain most of their roster and miraculously prevented Fisch from snatching many key players with him to Seattle. Although Arizona did end up losing starting running back Jonah Coleman and star cornerback Ephesians Prysock, the remaining Wildcats decided to stand in arms and prove their loyalty to the university. There appears to be a strong brotherhood and emphasis on family that will be difficult for teams to break apart on the gridiron in 2024.

Not to mention, but the ‘Cats may boast one of the more lethal QB-WR connections in all of college football in field general Noah Fifita and pass-catcher Tetairoa McMillan. Believe it or not, there may not be a passing attack duo that has as much chemistry as these two. Dating back to their playing days at Servite High School, Fifita and T-Mac have known each other since middle school and are close friends off the field. Don't be surprised if these pair of stars are on plenty of end-of-the-year award lists come December.

Why Arizona Will Hit the Under

Vegas has set the Arizona win total lower than many expected, likely due to the uncertainty surrounding first-year head coach Brent Brennan. During his eight seasons at San Jose State, the 51-year-old Brennan compiled a modest 34-48 record. However, he recently led the Spartans to a Mountain West regular-season championship, a feat he also achieved in 2020, and was named Mountain West Coach of the Year during the shortened COVID season.

Despite his experience as a graduate assistant at Washington and a previous stint with Arizona in 2000, Brennan's lack of head coaching experience at the Power 5 level raises questions. While the Wildcats boast a well-rounded roster, their football program has not traditionally been known for its success. Instead, the school's basketball program often garners more attention.

Last season, Arizona achieved notable milestones, including their first bowl win in over eight years and only their fourth ten-win season in program history. However, given their recent history of inconsistency, some bettors may view last year’s success as an anomaly rather than the beginning of a new trend. With a pair of difficult road tests at Kansas State and Utah in the first month of the season, the Wildcats will need to start off hot to set the tone for the rest of the season. If U of A can survive this stretch, then those who wager on the under may end up sweating bullets.

Final Arizona Over/Under Win Total Prediction

College football is back, folks! For Arizona, there is good reason why this upcoming season is generating a ton of hype in Tucson. At the end of the day, the win total set at 7.5 wins seems like far too low. With the bulk of the roster set to return, it's not crazy to think that the Wildcats can create some magic in back-to-back years.

Final Arizona Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Over 7.5 Wins (-138)