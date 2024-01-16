Will Brent Brennan be the next Arizona football head honcho?

The college football coaching shakeup has just gotten started. It all started with Nick Saban's departure which meant that Kalen DeBoer would head to the Alabama football program. It left a vacancy that was filled by Jedd Fisch as he headed to coach the Washington football team. Now, the Arizona football squad is looking for a new Wildcats head coach and it might just be San Jose State's Brent Brennan.

Brent Brennan might be the next in line to have a shot at enhancing the Arizona football program. He is now the top candidate to land the head coaching position and succeed Jedd Fisch after he left for the Washington football squad, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Brennan will be back to his alma mater if he beats out the other finalists. This is also not his first time interviewing to notch the Arizona football head coaching position. He was the clear runner-up in 2020 before the Wildcats eventually went with Jedd Fisch.

Since then, Brennan has led an impressive San Jose State football program. They finished second in the Mountain West division with a seven-win and six-loss record. It got them a chance to compete in the Hawaii Bowl where they would fall short against Coastal Carolina.

There will be a big difference in the level of competition that Brennan will face once he succeeds in the Arizona football program. But, he can turn things around and give them a shot at another College Football Playoff berth. Will he land the job as Fisch heads to the Washington football squad?