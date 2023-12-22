Coastal Carolina faces. San Jose State. Our college football odds series has our Coastal Carolina San Jose State prediction, odds and pick.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers take on the San Jose State Spartans. Check out our EasyPost Hawaii Bowl odds for our Coastal Carolina San Jose State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Coastal Carolina San Jose State.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were a double-digit win team earlier in this decade. That was partly because they had quarterback Grayson McCall, but also because previous coach Jamey Chadwell knew how to maximize McCall's prodigious talent. When Chadwell went to Liberty and was replaced by new head coach Tim Beck, Coastal ceased to be as effective and successful. Coastal Carolina did go 7-5 this season — good enough to make a bowl game — but this is a few notches below the standard established in previous seasons.

The big buzz before this game does not revolve around football, but it does revolve around Beck. First of all, he has agreed to become the offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt under Commodore head coach Clark Lea. Second, Beck was part of a beach photo with Coastal Carolina cheerleaders which created an uproar. The school deleted the photo from its social media account, an indication of some displeasure in what was a sharply divided reaction from people close to the Coastal Carolina program.

For better or worse, right or wrong, how Coastal Carolina reacts to all of these stories will probably decide the outcome of the Hawaii Bowl more than anything else. San Jose State has not soaked up any of the headlines in the days before kickoff. The Spartans have to be ready to capitalize if Coastal is distracted and unfocused.

Here are the Coastal Carolina-San Jose State EasyPost Hawaii Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl Odds: Coastal Carolina-San Jose State Odds

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: +9.5 (-104)

San Jose State Spartans: -9.5 (-118)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How To Watch Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The reality of betting on bowl games depends on knowing how a team will react to various changes between the end of the season and the playing of the bowl game itself. Coastal Carolina players might find that Tim Beck leaving for Vanderbilt is not particularly upsetting or annoying. Players might also think that beach photo was not at all problematic. Coastal Carolina players might play hard to give Beck a victorious sendoff. If they do play with pride and with respect for their coach, these controversies could actually catapult Coastal to a strong and winning performance.

Even if Coastal doesn't win outright, the Chanticleers could cover if they lose by just one touchdown. That is also something to consider.

Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread

The Spartans have won each of their last five games. They beat a talented Fresno State team and a good UNLV team in order to reach a 7-5 record. Brent Brennan is a very good coach, and a much better one than Tim Beck. If Coastal doesn't play great, San Jose State should be able to take — and keep — the upper hand in this game.

Final Coastal Carolina-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

The controversies surrounding Coastal Carolina leading into this bowl game create the kind of motivational uncertainty which makes betting on this game a fool's errand. Stay away from this one.



Final Coastal Carolina-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: Coastal Carolina +9.5