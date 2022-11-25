Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Arizona State and Arizona football are both in the midst of difficult 2022 season. But their rivalry is still alive and well. In their game on Friday, the Sun Devils and Wildcats were not the only ones trading blows. A mascot fight broke out during the game, video per Barstool Sports.

WEVE GOT A MASCOT FIGHT IN ARIZONA!!! pic.twitter.com/clKbewCdXS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 25, 2022

As seen in the video, the Arizona State Sun Devil and Arizona Wildcat went head-to-head ahead of a play in the actual game. It was an incredible scene without question.

The fight may have been pre-arranged, as they were both wearing gloves, but there is no denying that this fight got intense amid the Arizona football rivalry game. People on the sideline broke up the fight following multiple haymakers from both mascots.

The Sun Devils immeditaely scored a touchdown following the fight to take the lead. It was one of the wildest sequences you will see in a college football game.

In the end, the Wildcats earned the last laugh with a victory in this Arizona football Duel in the Desert. Both teams traded scores throughout the contest, but the Wildcats ultimately emerged victorious in the back and forth affair. Arizona State certainly came close to pulling off the upset.

UPDATE: The Wildcats and Sun Devils players got into it as well, per FOX College Football.

Emotions are high in Tempe 😳 pic.twitter.com/gdKlGNiBWN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2022

This Arizona football rivalry dates back to 1899. It is one of the oldest rivalries in college sports. Regardless of whether the teams are competitive or not, the Duel in the Desert never disappoints. Heading into Friday, Arizona led the all-time series 49-45-1. The largest margin of victory in a head-to-head game between them came in 1946, when the Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 67-0.