The Arizona State football team came up a little short in the Peach Bowl against Texas on Wednesday, but the Sun Devils gave it their all. They were down 24-8 more than halfway through the fourth quarter, and it looked like the game was over. Arizona State needed a spark, and they got one from running back Cam Skattebo. Skattebo and his team couldn't get the win, but he put on one of the best performances of the season.

Cam Skattebo has been one of the best players in college football all year long, and he didn't disappoint in the Peach Bowl. When his team needed him most, he stepped up. It all started with a trick play in which he actually threw a touchdown pass.

Skattebo is usually the one running the football in the end zone for the Arizona State football team, but not on this trick play. It was fourth down and the game would've been over if the Sun Devils didn't convert. Skattebo got the ball, and he threw it to Malik McClain for a 42-yard touchdown. Arizona State got the two-point conversion, and it was all of a sudden a one-score game.

On Thursday, Skattebo appeared on the Dan Patrick Show, and he explained the trick play.

“So it was actually supposed to be a throw back to the quarterback and I checked my receiver to a fade ball,” Skattebo said. “I’d seen him went inside so I knew how to put it. So Sam [Leavitt] told me the drive before s'omebody rolled my ankle so I can’t really run so you’re going to have to make something happen.'”

Skattebo improvised a little bit, and it got the job done. This team looked dead in the water before that play, and it was exactly what they needed. The comeback was on from there.

“So I was like ‘alright let’s go.' The Philly Special was called and I looked at my receiver, it was one on one out there and I knew as soon as I caught the ball from the toss that the safety was going to come flying down because he was flying down all game,” Skattebo said. “As soon as I saw that guy one on one I knew that we had the better athlete in that Receiver. He hadn’t played all season but I knew what he was about and as soon as I’d seen him went inside I knew I had to put it inside of him. It was a little under thrown but I guess I put it in a spot where only he could get it.”

After that, Arizona State got an interception on the next drive, and then Skattebo caught a deep ball that set the Sun Devils up in scoring position. Skattebo punched it in and converted on the two-point conversion, and the game went to overtime where Texas was able to get the win.

Despite the loss, Cam Skattebo had a historic game. He was able to do it all as he finished the game 1/1 through the air for 42 yards and one touchdown. He also had 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns and eight receptions for 99 yards. What a stat line.

Arizona State is now done after a memorable season in which they won the Big 12 and won 11 games. Texas is moving on and they will take on Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl CFP semifinal matchup.