The Arizona State football team's season came to a close on Wednesday as they lost to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl. The Sun Devils gave it their all as they pulled off a miraculous fourth quarter comeback, and they were able to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, the Longhorns came out on top, but this was still a season to celebrate for Arizona State. Running back Cam Skattebo and head coach Kenny Dillingham played major roles in the team's success.

Ahead of this season, the Arizona State football team was picked to finish last in the Big 12. Kenny Dillingham pulled off a miracle turn around, and Cam Skattebo had a lot of positive things to say about his head coach after the game.

“Coach Dillingham's got the longest future in coach history, I promise,” Skattebo said after the game, according to a post from Justin LaCertosa. “You know, this kid next to me [Sam Leavitt], he's going to play on Sundays. I'm going to play on Sundays, so us three right here, you know, we got a long life ahead of us. This is just the beginning for us, no matter what, these guys will be in my life forever. So it's awesome that I was able to play football for and with them. And you know, I'm just happy to be in the position I am. And you know, for him to put me in a role to be successful. And then, you know, same at executing, to help me be successful. Hats off to those guys. And, you know, I love those guys.”

This was Dillingham's second season as head coach at Arizona State, and it was one to remember for Sun Devils fans. Arizona State finished the year with an 11-3 record, and they won the Big 12 and made the College Football Playoff. No one gave this team a chance against Texas on Wednesday, but the Sun Devils gave the Longhorns everything they could handle.

Kenny Dillingham deserves a ton of credit for this magical Arizona State season, and so does Cam Skattebo. Skattebo was one of the best players in college football all year long, and he delivered time and time again for the Sun Devils. Wednesday was no different as Skattebo willed the team back into the game in the fourth quarter.

Every head coach needs their stars, and Dillingham had Skattebo this year. The Peach Bowl was an especially impressive performance as he truly did it all. Skattebo led the team in rushing and receiving yards, and he also threw a touchdown pass. What can't this guy do?

Unfortunately for Arizona State, Texas was the team that came out on top in the end. The Sun Devils had the lead in overtime and they had the Longhorns on the ropes, but Texas was able to pull it out.

The Sun Devils are now done, and the Longhorns are moving on to the semis. They will be taking on Ohio State who made easy work of one seed Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday evening.