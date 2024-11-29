Thanksgiving is the time of giving, especially if you're Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State football program. After receiving a $200,000 bonus for achieving nine wins this season, Dillingham did something unusual with his bonus. He distributed his bonus to 20 Arizona State off-the-field staffers, according to 247Sports's Chris Karpman. The Sun Devil Source publisher also said that Dillingham told his staffers that they would get a bonus, but didn't say it was his.



Also, this isn't the second significant move for the program in a matter of weeks. Before the game versus BYU football, both Arizona State coordinators Marcus Arroyo and Brian signed three-year extensions. They've been instrumental in transforming the offense and defense, as well as their 9-2 record. Furthermore, the Sun Devils are ranked No. 14 in the AP poll, the highest ranking for the program in a decade.

Kenny Dillingham's $200,000 gesture illustrates Arizona State football's success

The move comes at the height of ASU football during the 2024 season. After winning three games last season in the first year of Dillingham's tenure, they've made an immediate impact. They have a 9-2 record, and if they win Saturday's game against Arizona football, the Arizona State football program could be in the Big 12 title game. Not to mention that the Sun Devils were projected to be dead last in the conference.

Two ranked wins on the season against Utah football and Kansas State football proved that the Sun Devils were legit. The latter ranked win was on the road in Manhattan, where they dominated the Wildcats, 24-14. The two losses on the season came to Texas Tech football and Cincinnati football. Again, the latter loss came without freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, who has grown exponentially since the beginning of the season.

Even after the BYU win, Dillingham said that he expected growth but not this quickly. Despite his comments, he's been establishing a culture that's been missing in Tempe for years. For instance, he chewed out running back Cam Skattebo after he received an unsportsmanlike penalty after scoring a touchdown against the Cougars. Although they were up, that intensity and mentality have paid dividends for a legitimate Sun Devils squad.



If they win on Saturday and the Big 12 Championship, they're guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff. One of the best stories in college football, and all of sports, could be on full display for people unfamiliar with the program. Still, they need to get through Arizona to secure a feat that nearly no one thought would be possible this season.