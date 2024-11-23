Arizona State football is keeping some of their coaches in place, as the team fights for a Big 12 championship. The Sun Devils are signing contract extensions with two of their assistant coaches, per ESPN. Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and defensive coordinator Brian Ward are in for three-year deals.

Arizona State football is 8-2 on the season, and in position to get into the Big 12 championship game. The Sun Devils need help, as they trail both BYU and Colorado in the conference standings. The squad gets a shot to take down BYU on Saturday.

Arizona State is 5-2 in the league.

Arizona State football is playing their first season in the Big 12

Arizona State left the Pac-12 before the 2024 season, along with Arizona, Colorado and Utah. The Sun Devils and Buffaloes have immediately jumped to the top of the conference standings, despite being picked to finish near the bottom of the league in the preseason.

The Sun Devils have played well-balanced football through their first Big 12 conference season. Arizona State has won three games in a row, behind some high-powered offense and opportune defense. The squad has scored at least 35 points in two of their last three games. One of those victories was against Kansas State; the Sun Devils held the Wildcats to just 14 total points.

The Sun Devils are led by Kenny Dillingham, who is in his second season. After a disastrous 2023 campaign, the coach has turned things around. He won just three games in 2023, including two Pac-12 games. He's more than doubled his win total in year 2, and will be seen as a hot coaching commodity when jobs open at the end of the season.

Arizona State and BYU play Saturday at 3:30 Eastern. The winner of this game is likely headed to the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington. Arizona State then heads to Arizona for the final game of the regular season on November 30.