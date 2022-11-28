Published November 28, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The college football transfer portal is heating up. Earlier today, ex-Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara elected to enter the portal- and another signal-caller has decided to join him. Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson, the great grandson of Alabama legend Paul “Bear” Bryant, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3 Sports.

Paul Tyson, a former four-star recruit back in 2019 by Alabama football, was the backup quarterback to Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in 2021.

Tyson is related to Bear Byrant, who won six national titles with the Crimson Tide in the 1960s and 70s.

Given a limited role with Alabama that saw him complete just 10 passes across two seasons, Tyson elected to transfer to Arizona State’s football program at the end of last year’s season.

He did not record any stats in the 2022 season, as he was behind Emory Jones and Trenton Bourguet on the Sun Devils’ depth chart.

On3 Sports reports that Tyson will have to appeal for immediate eligibility if he wants to see the field next year.

Given his travels from Alabama to Arizona State, it would seem that Paul Tyson would want a chance at a starting job- and his second entry into the transfer portal should give him that opportunity.

It’s another big change at Arizona State, a program that just hired former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham as their head coach.

Dillingham will be tasked with leading the program into the post-Herm Edwards era. Now, he’ll also be tasked with beefing up the team’s depth chart after Paul Tyson’s departure.