Coaches like Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State football program have been given a huge amount of power. Although, their decisions within NCAA college football could decide which careers get to blossom and rise up to the NFL. The Sun Devils head coach did just that in a bombshell announcement. Finally, they have decided who takes the starting quarterback position between Trenton Bourguet, Jaden Rashada, and Drew Pyne.

It was a foregone conclusion that Drew Pyne was out of contention for the quarterback spot. He has been nursing a hamstring injury that prevents him from seeing the gridiron in the next few weeks. With college football season starting soon, Coach Kenny Dillingham had to choose between the freshman and the transfer out of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The clock was ticking and they needed to get practice reps in.

In a twist of fate and luck, Jaden Rashada was chosen over Trenton Bourguet to be the new face of the Arizona State football program as its quarterback, per Doug Haller and David Ubben of The Athletic. Moreover, all of this good fortune finally followed after his $13 million NIL deal with the Florida Gators fell short.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward called the decision and saw something special. Also, he made a heartwarming message in support of their QB, “Rashada is probably a poster child for kids that were promised a lot and people didn’t deliver and now they’re stuck. How do you separate the deals that are real and the ones that aren’t?”

Will the Arizona State Sun Devils be part of his career reckoning as he enters the limelight?