The Arizona State football team lost a heartbreaker in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl against Texas. The quarterfinal round of the CFP got going on Tuesday evening with Boise State battling Penn State, and then the Sun Devils and Longhorns did battle to start the day on New Year's Day. This one looked like it was going to be a blowout early as Texas jumped on Arizona State for two quick touchdowns, but running back Cam Skattebo led an incredible comeback effort to force overtime. The Longhorns eventually won the game 39-31 in double OT.

Not many people gave the Arizona State football team a chance heading into this game, but they proved that they belonged in the College Football Playoff. People have been raving about the Longhorns all year, and the Sun Devils gave them everything they could handle. Some even think that officiating bailed Texas out after a no call on what looked like a targeting. The penalty would've given Arizona State the ball close to field goal range near the end of regulation.

After the way this game started, it looked like the Texas football team was going to run away with it. The Longhorns dominated the first quarter as they scored in just two plays to go up 7-3, and then they returned a punt for a touchdown after the next Arizona State drive. It was 14-3 after one.

The Sun Devils started to settle in after the first quarter. The defense played much better, but the offense was having trouble getting points. Still, Arizona State hung around and only trailed by 14 heading into halftime as a Texas field goal made it 17-3.

After getting a safety and field goal, Arizona State was able to make it 17-8, but a fourth quarter touchdown by Texas looked like the nail in the coffin. It was 24-8, and the Sun Devils were having zero luck finding the end zone. Enter Cam Skattebo.

Cam Skattebo completely took over the game in the late stages and led a furious comeback. He got it all started when he threw a touchdown pass, yes threw, on a fourth down with under seven minutes to go in the game. The game essentially would've been over if the Sun Devils didn't convert.

Arizona State got the two-point conversion to make it a one-score game, and then they intercepted Quinn Ewers to get the ball back. Skattebo immediately hauled in a deep ball to put the Sun Devils in scoring position, and he then he punched in a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game.

After two missed field goals by Texas, the game went into overtime. Cam Skattebo once again found the end zone in OT, and Arizona State was a stop away from advancing to the semifinals. They got Texas into a fourth and 13 situation, but the Longhorns scored a touchdown on the play to force double OT. Texas immediately scored and converted their two-point conversion in double OT, and then they iced the game with a pick.

It was a great performance from Arizona State, but they couldn't get it done. The thing that is most to blame for their loss might just be their first-round bye.

Did the time off hurt Arizona State?

Arizona State didn't play for nearly a month as their last time on the field before the Peach Bowl was in the Big 12 title game. Texas, on the other hand, got to play less than two weeks ago. The Sun Devils got off to a very slow start in this game, and it cost them big time. Did getting a bye actually hurt Arizona State?

It wasn't just the Sun Devils that struggled early in their quarterfinal matchup after receiving a bye. All three teams that received a bye lost, and all three were outscored by two possessions in the first quarter of the game. All three played much better in the final quarters, but they were unable to overcome the early deficits. Perhaps the bye is causing some issues.

A lot of people think that changes need to be made to the current format, but it doesn't look like the bye is going anywhere.

College Football Playoff update

The College Football Playoff semifinals are almost set, but there is still one more game to be played as the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal between Notre Dame and Georgia was pushed to Thursday evening following the tragic events in New Orleans early Wednesday morning. One spot in the semis remains up for grabs.

Boise State and Penn State got the quarterfinals started on Tuesday as they battled things out in the Fiesta Bowl. Penn State got out to a fast start in this one and the Broncos were never able to complete the comeback. They made it close, but the Nittany Lions pulled away late for a 31-14 win, and they are awaiting the Georgia-Notre Dame winner for the Orange Bowl semifinal matchup.

Texas and Arizona State got things going on New Year's Day in this matchup that we already discussed, and the Longhorns got it done. They are moving on to the semis and they will play in the Cotton Bowl.

Texas will be taking on Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl as the Buckeyes rolled over Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday. The Buckeyes have been the most impressive team in the playoff, and they looked like the clear favorite to win it all against the Ducks.

Ohio State jumped on Oregon early and often on Wednesday, and the game was never close. The Ducks had no answer, and the Buckeyes ended up winning the game 41-21.

Now, the semifinals are almost set, and regardless of who wins between Georgia and Notre Dame, we should have two exciting semifinal matchups.