Arizona State has been a surprise this year and is playing very well. Florida has looked like a juggernaut to start the season, and it could continue in this game in Atlanta. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-Florida prediction and pick.

Arizona State is 8-1 entering this game, with notable wins against Grand Canyon, New Mexico, and Saint Mary's. Their only loss is to Gonzaga. Joson Sanon and Basheer Jihad are the two best offensive players and have been massive for the Sun Devils this year. This is a massive test for Arizona State due to how well Florida is playing now, and it is closer to home for Florida.

This season, Florida is 9-0, with big wins against South Florida, Florida State, Wake Forest, and Virginia. Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin have been great for the Gators in the backcourt this year. This is a great test for Florida, with the Gators undefeated still, and they have a great chance of staying undefeated until SEC play starts. This should be an interesting matchup.

Here are the Arizona State-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Florida Odds

Arizona State: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +285

Florida: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -365

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Florida

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State's offense has been inconsistent since the start of the year. They score 80 points per game, have a 47.1% field goal percentage, and a 39.5% three-point shooting percentage. Four Sun Devil players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Joson Sanon leading at 15.9 points per game. Alston Mason leads the team in assists at 3.2 per game. The Sun Devils have struggled at times to score, but they should be able to find some success in this game. The Gators are a great defense, but Sanon has proven himself on offense that he is the key for the Sun Devils. That will be the difference for the Sun Devils on offense. if he can get going, then things will be a lot easier.

The Sun Devils' defense has been great this year. They allow 71.1 points per game, 40.4% from the field and 30.3% from behind the arc. Down low, Jayden Quaintance leads in rebounds at eight per game. He also leads the team in blocks with 3.6 per game. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with Quaintance and Adam Miller tied for the team lead in steals at 1.2 per game. The defense is key for the Sun Devils to compete against the Gators, especially in a neutral site game. Florida has been red-hot on offense, so the first thing the Sun Devils need to do is slow them down. Arizona State has athletes, but it is in for a long day in this game.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida's offense has been great this year. They score 86.6 points per game, have a 47.3% field goal percentage, and a 33.6% three-point shooting percentage. Four Gators are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Walter Clayton Jr. leading the team with 18.4 points per game. Then, Alijah Martin, Alex Condon, and Will Richard are next with 15.2 points, 13 points, and 11.6 points, respectively. Harris is also the team leader in assists at 5.9 per game.

Florida's defense has been great this year. They allow 65 points per game, 38.4% from the field, and 30.2% from behind the arc. Alex Condon has been a beast down low, averaging seven rebounds per game. Then, three players average at least one steal per game, and Condon leads in blocks with 1.3. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with Alijah Martin leading the team with 2.1. The Gators have the defense to completely shut down the Sun Devils on offense. Arizona State has found some offensive balance this year, but Florida will be the best defense they have played all year. This matchup will determine the game.

Final Arizona State-Florida Prediction & Pick

Arizona State has surprised with how well they have played to start the year. They are playing solid defense and have found some good balance on offense. However, Florida is the better team. The Gators have more on offense and will have the two best players in this game, Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin. They will be the difference in this game. Expect Florida to win and cover in this game against the Sun Devils in Atlanta.

Final Arizona State-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -8.5 (-110)