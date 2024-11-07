ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UCF-Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCF-Arizona State.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the most pleasant surprises in college football this season. Coach Kenny Dillingham has done tremendous work with a team which was lost and going nowhere two seasons ago, before he took over. Dillingham did not make a bowl game last year in his first season on the job in Tempe, but Arizona State was crushed in 2023 by a rash of injuries, especially to the team's offensive line. The hope was that if ASU could stay relatively healthy, particularly on the offensive front, the quarterback and the running game would be good enough to win consistently. That is exactly what has happened. ASU has qualified for a bowl game and has a chance to play in an upper-tier postseason event.

ASU's Cam Skattebo is one of the best and toughest running backs in college football. He is so hard to bring down because of his low center of gravity, unceasing leg drive, and elite competitive mentality. Skattebo takes so much pressure off the Arizona State passing game and makes it a lot easier for the Sun Devils to establish a balanced offense that can put opposing linebackers and safeties in difficult positions.

ASU now takes on a UCF team which is in a very interesting position. UCF fired defensive assistant coach Ted Roof earlier this season. Head coach Gus Malzahn has been under fire during a very disappointing season. This past Saturday, a new plot twist emerged. Malzahn started Dylan Rizk at quarterback, marking the fourth different quarterback to start for the Knights this season. When UCF and Malzahn trotted out a brand-new starter in early November, it seemed like a desperate move done in a “might as well try this” vein. It turned out to be the best possible thing UCF could have done, at least for that one game. Rizk was excellent versus Arizona, completing 20 of 25 passes for almost 300 yards with three touchdowns. UCF scored 21 points in the second quarter, 35 in the first half, and 56 for the game in a 44-point demolition of Arizona. Now we get to see if Rizk can play back-to-back great games, and if he can take one strong performance at home (vs Arizona) and carry it on the road against ASU in the Desert Southwest.

Here are the UCF-Arizona State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCF-Arizona State Odds

UCF: +2.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +128

Arizona State: -2.5 (-124)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCF vs Arizona State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dylan Rizk experience seems fun. If this quarterback is the real deal and he plays anywhere close to what he did against Arizona last weekend, UCF should be in very good shape.

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ASU is the better team. Dylan Rizk of UCF had an amazing debut, but it was against a very bad Arizona team which has completely cratered this season. ASU will stand up to UCF on a physical level in the trenches. Dylan Rizk won't have the smooth ride he had a week ago. This time will be very different, and ASU will run the ball relentlessly against UCF's defense. The Sun Devils will take control of this game and win it.

Final UCF-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

The Dylan Rizk story is a real wild card here. We advise you to stay away from this game.

