It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-Oklahoma State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State-Oklahoma State.

The Arizona State Sun Devils were heading to the NCAA Tournament. They looked like a team which was going to be good enough to punch another ticket to March Madness. Late in November, ASU looked like the real deal. Coach Bobby Hurley had a team which defeated New Mexico and Saint Mary's on a neutral court. New Mexico is the sole leader of the Mountain West Conference right now and is an NCAA Tournament lock one month before Selection Sunday. The Lobos look like a strong team which has a chance to do some real damage in the bracket. Saint Mary's is the sole leader of the West Coast Conference. The Gaels, like New Mexico, have lost just one conference game over the past month and a half and look like a team which has a great chance of winning at least one NCAA Tournament game this year, very possibly two. Those are really good teams, and ASU beat both of them. The Sun Devils regularly play tough defense under Hurley, but in late November, they were also getting good offense from their roster. It seemed Bobby Hurley had a group which was capable of achieving a lot this season.

It hasn't worked out that way.

Here is ASU, near .500 overall and buried at 3-8 in the Big 12 through 11 conference games. The Sun Devils are not a bubble team. They would need to get hot and stay hot in this final month before Selection Sunday if they want to give the committee a reason to consider them for the field of 68.

Here are the Arizona State-Oklahoma State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Oklahoma State Odds

Arizona State: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -110

Oklahoma State: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oklahoma State

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Why is Oklahoma State favored over anyone? Run to Arizona State plus the 1.5 points. Many people would tell you that Arizona State, for all of its flaws and struggles, is clearly the better team in this matchup. The game is priced as a virtual pick 'em game, which gives bettors an opportunity to get a close to even-money price on a team which probably should be favored by two or two and a half points. Oklahoma State is getting way too much respect here.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The frustrating reality of Bobby Hurley-coached teams is that they often do a lot better in the November-December nonconference stretch than they do in conference play, when familiar opponents get the scouting report on them and can focus on how to stop the Sun Devils' offense. ASU often grinds to a halt in conference play, and that is something Hurley has to be able to figure out as the Sun Devils' coach. It is getting very late this season. If ASU does want to make a run at the NCAA Tournament, it has to uncork a five-game winning streak so that the team's current 12-10 record becomes 17-10. Only then would the Selection Committee give this team a second look. How many people think that will actually happen, however? Skepticism is warranted with this team.

Final Arizona State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

We think the spread is way too generous to OSU. However, Arizona State hasn't really earned a lot of trust with its recent performances, having dropped three of its last four games and showing very little overall acumen in late-game, crunch-time situations. You should stay away from this game.

Final Arizona State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +1.5