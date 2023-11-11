Arizona State faces UCLA. Our college football odds series includes our Arizona State UCLA prediction, odds, and pick for Week 11.

The UCLA Bruins, in 2022, had a good offense and a bad defense. In 2023, they have flipped the script, which is unfortunate. The Bruins usually have one side of the ball which can play well. In each of the last two seasons, one side of the ball has played well … but not two. Coach Chip Kelly can't seem to get his team to play well on both offense and defense in the same game. Last year, UCLA had the benefit of a fifth-year quarterback. Dorian Thompson-Robinson started a majority of UCLA's game for the fifth consecutive season, going back to 2018. With that level of continuity at quarterback, UCLA's offense was potent and formidable.

This season, without DTR, UCLA has had to start over at quarterback, and it has been a rough process. Freshman Dante Moore has needed time to adjust to the speed of the college game. Colin Schlee is a running quarterback who can't throw well enough to give UCLA a fully devastating attack. Veteran Ethan Garbers has moments of quality but can't be the regular engine of the Bruins' offense. Kelly has hopscotched between quarterbacks over the course of the season. UCLA has not had enough offense to back up its defense. The Bruins will once again fail to make the Pac-12 Championship Game. They haven't been part of that game since 2012.

Here are the Arizona State-UCLA College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona State-UCLA Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils: +17.5 (-120)

UCLA Bruins: -17.5 (-102)

Over: 44.5 (-114)

Under: 44.5 (-106)

How To Watch Arizona State vs UCLA

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils have been competitive this season even though they haven't won a lot of games. Arizona State lost at Washington by only eight points. The Sun Devils trailed USC by only six points in the fourth quarter before losing by 14. The Devils defeated Washington State, played a squeaker against Cal, and pushed Oklahoma State hard. A few games got away from this team, such as the Fresno State and Utah games, but most of the time this season, Arizona State has been robustly competitive and in position to cover a large spread as an underdog. The Devils are a good bet to cover yet another spread in this game.

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The Bruins have a terrific defense this season. They allowed just seven points to Utah (the other seven points for the Utes were scored in that game on a pick-six). They handled Washington State. They smothered Stanford. They contained Colorado. This isn't a dominant defense, but it is definitely an above-average defense in a conference where great defenses are not easy to come by. Arizona State does not have one of the better offenses in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils have had a lot of injuries along their offensive line and at the quarterback position. The Sun Devils' lack of elite offensive personnel gives UCLA a chance to deliver a very impressive performance here.

Final Arizona State-UCLA Prediction & Pick

The Sun Devils know how to keep games competitive and close. UCLA wins, but ASU covers.

Final Arizona State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +17.5