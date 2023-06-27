The whole football world is in disbelief after it was revealed that former Arkansas football star and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett tragically died in a drowning accident in Florida.

Mallett was still taken to a local hospital, but unfortunately, he wasn't able to survive.

Fans couldn't believe the rather tragic turn of events, with many expressing their sadness and heartbreak over his untimely passing. Several supporters also made sure to pay tribute and honor Mallett, with some even sharing their fondest memories of him.

“Said many times that Ryan Mallett was the best QB in Razorback history. Skill set unmatched. Great competitor & his teammates loved him. Some of this throws & moments are burned forever in my Hog memory. RIP one five. Razorback Nation forever grateful,” John Nabors of 103.7 The Buzz wrote.

“Rest in Peace to Ryan Mallett. Was drafted by the Pats in the third round in the 2011 draft, and spent three years with the team before becoming the starting QB for the Texans in 2014. For the last few years he had been the HC of the White Wall HS Football Team in Arkansas. He turned 35 earlier this month. Prayers out to his family,” another fan shared.

“Absolutely crushed by the news that former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has passed after drowning in Floirda today. I just interviewed him here in Fayetteville last Wednesday and he was so happy about his life and being the head coach at White Hall,” reporter Dudley Dawson added.

Here are more reactions to Ryan Mallett's tragic passing from NFL and Razorbacks fans:

RIP Ryan Mallett. Heartbreaking news. Prayers to his family, friends, and former teammates. pic.twitter.com/FXVWZfgvWt — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) June 27, 2023

Rest in peace to an Arkansas legend, Ryan Mallett. He was 35. pic.twitter.com/UH1YoJVUPp — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) June 27, 2023

RIP Ryan Mallett 😢 pic.twitter.com/DtOBWh5DIh — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) June 27, 2023

Will never forget the impact Ryan Mallett made on my life. You’ll be missed, my friend. pic.twitter.com/E69yJTsA2h — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) June 27, 2023

Ryan Mallett, who served as head coach of the White Hall High School football team after being an assistant from 2020 to 2021, played in the NFL from 2011 to 2017. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft before he joined the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in brief stints.

Arkansas football fans will never forget his run with the Razorbacks from 2008 to 2010, though. In his two seasons with the team, he tallied 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns with just 19 interceptions. He's legend in Arkansas, and that will stay the same even after his death.

Our prayers and sympathies go to the Mallett family. Rest in peace, Ryan.