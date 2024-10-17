ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arkansas State Red Wolves are not an easy team to figure out. They played tremendous defense in a hard-fought 18-16 win over a potent South Alabama side a few weeks ago. ASU showed toughness and resilience and was able to prevail in a tense, stressful situation. The Red Wolves had to think that they had really evolved and taken a big step forward in that game.

The next week, Arkansas State was completely unrecognizable, compared to what was seen versus South Alabama. The Red Wolves were taken to the woodshed in a 41-9 laugher by Texas State. The toughness and resilience from Week 6 did not carry over into Week 7. Now we get to see which iteration of Arkansas State we will witness in Week 8 on the road against Southern Mississippi.

It has to be said that Southern Miss is an opponent Arkansas State should be able to contain and handle. The Golden Eagles are enduring a brutal season. It is the middle of October, and they still don't have a win over an FBS team. USM's only victory in 2024 has come against an FCS team (Southeastern Louisiana). In each of its games versus FBS competition, USM has lost by at least 10 points. In four of the five losses to FBS opponents, Southern Miss has lost by at least 17 points. This team doesn't just lose; it loses big, and it loses big consistently. This is a chance for Arkansas State, currently 3-3 on the season, to take a very big step toward bowl eligibility. ASU needs six wins. The Red Wolves need to grab win number four here so that they guarantee they will have more chances to get a fifth and sixth win in the remainder of the season. Any team worried about getting six wins needs to reach five wins as soon as possible, so that it has at least three chances to get the sixth win in November instead of allowing this bowl eligibility chase to come down to the 12th and final game during Thanksgiving.

Why Arkansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are terrible, and that's a point which requires very little explanation. It's rather clear-cut at this point. USM is just not a good FBS team. The Golden Eagles don't have an FBS win, and they haven't even come particularly close to winning an FBS game in 2024. Arkansas State, after losing by 32 at Texas State, should be able to play at least moderately better against USM. As long as ASU can play to a reasonably high standard — nothing spectacular, but at least half-decent — it should be able to cover the modest spread. Winning by one touchdown is not too much to ask.

Why Southern Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas State could play as poorly as it did at Texas State. One could say this: Southern Miss might not win this game, but Arkansas State is certainly capable of losing it.

Final Arkansas State-Southern Miss Prediction & Pick

The bar is so low for Southern Miss that Arkansas State should be able to step over it. Take ASU.

Final Arkansas State-Southern Miss Prediction & Pick: Arkansas State -6.5