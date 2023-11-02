The Arkansas Razorbacks head to the swamp to take on the Florida Gators. Let's take an exclusive look at our college football odds series, where our Arkansas-Florida prediction and pick will be made.

It hasn't been the type of season that Arkansas had hoped for by any means, and although the chances are low, the Razorbacks can still reach bowl eligibility by winning the remaining four games on the schedule. At 2-6, Arkansas is fresh off a low-scoring affair resulting in a 7-3 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State. Can the offense have a breakthrough on the road or will past performances continue to haunt them?

Meanwhile, the Gators are coming off of a tough matchup against the back-to-back defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs and were simply outmatched resulting in being on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 43-20 rout. Nevertheless, Florida is an improved squad from a year ago and seems to be trending in the right direction.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-Florida Odds

Arkansas: +5.5 (-105)

Florida: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida Week 10

Time: 12:00 ET/9:00 PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread

In order to cover the spread in a hostile environment, there's no doubt that the Razorbacks need to figure out their offense which has been teetering on non-existent the past couple of weeks. In addition to being held to only three points in the loss last week, Arkansas has scored less than 30 points in four games straight and are only averaging 305 total yards of offense per game.

Alas, even though QB KJ Jefferson has had his moments during his time as a college football field general, he simply needs to step up his game. After amassing only 95 yards through the air last weekend, the veteran senior signal-caller has played too much football to be putting up such pedestrian numbers. With a vastly underwhelming 14.5 QBR in that contest, don't be surprised if Jefferson comes out with his hair on fire and makes some plays with not only his arm but his legs as well to extend drives and find the end zone more often than not. Of course, the firing of offensive coordinator Dan Enos following the loss to the Bulldogs may be just what the doctor ordered to restore some faith in this offensive attack.

With six-straight losses under their belts, the hog mollies up front need to take a long look in the mirrors and figure out what kind of effort they want to put forward in the remaining month of the regular season. The way it looks, Arkansas' offensive line is not giving their quarterback enough time in pass protection and also is not developing running lanes for ball carriers. If this continues, then covering the spread and ultimately winning will prove to be nearly impossible.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, the Gators not only were in for a rude awakening against their rivals in the Bulldogs, but Florida committed far too many mistakes to have any chance of pulling off the upset. After storming out to a short-lived 7-0 lead over UGA, UF could n to sustain that momentum and were boat-raced from then on. In the blink of an eye, the Gators faced a 26-7 halftime deficit and truly never recovered.

If the Gators are going to take care of their business in what should be considered a must-win in The Swamp, then forcing some turnovers and taking advantage of every single scoring opportunity will need to occur. Last weekend, it proved to be Florida that failed miserably to put pressure on Georgia's offense and force them to turn the football over. Winning the turnover battle at any level of football will work in your favor most of the time, and if the Gators can harass the Razorbacks offense all Saturday morning long, then watch out!

In addition, expect Florida to bounce back in regards to converting whenever they are faced with third and fourth down. Against the Bulldogs, it ended up being the Gators that went 4/11 on third down and missed on a pair of major fourth-down conversions which vastly changed the tide of the entire game.

All in all, Florida has been receiving solid enough play from QB Graham Mertz and if they can run the ball with efficiency to stay ahead of the chains, then they will be in good shape. With an extremely difficult scheduled slate coming up against Missouri, LSU, and Florida State to cap off the season, there is no doubt that the Gators need this game in the win column.

Final Arkansas-Florida Prediction & Pick

Since 1982, Florida are a combined 10-2 in their meetings with Arkansas. Expect a refocused Gators squad to come out and have one of their better performances of the season en route to becoming bowl-eligible.

Final Arkansas-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -5.5 (-115)