Pokemon Tera Raid Battles have featured countless great Pokemon paired with distinct Tera types and this time around, Armarouge and Ceruledge, Scarlet and Violet exclusives, will be getting their own Pokemon Tera Raid Battle feature.

Armarouge and Ceruledge available in Pokemon Tera Raid Battle

As told by Serebii.net over on Twitter, starting on February 3 to February 5, 2023, the ninth Tera Raid Battle event offers a challenge to face a 4 or 5 star and a chance to get Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet and Ceruledge in Pokemon Violet. While there are no details or confirmations if they will be having a different Tera type, the images seem to confirm that we are getting a Fire Tera type for both Pokemon upping their fire-type attacks while taking in Terastal form.

Armarouge continues to be one of the strongest in Gen 9

While Ceruledge proves to be cool and appealing to most Trainers playing the latest iteration of the games, Armarouge still boasts of its position as one of the 10 strongest Pokemon in the game especially its usefulness in ranked battles and the Pokemon VGC scene. With us getting a chance to battle a 4 or 5 star Armarouge, this gives everyone a chance to get a powerful version of Armarouge without having the need to go through the tedious process of having to breed one ourselves.

Remember that Armarouge is best paired with an Indeedee-F that has the Psychic Surge ability and Armarouge can spam Expanding Force as it benefits a 1.5x boost that hits both enemies in ranked battles. With its Wide Guard and Trick Room ability for utility in battle, it is best paired with the Held Items of Choice Specs or Safety Goggles to protect yourself from Status Conditions.

We’re still waiting for more updates with the upcoming Pokemon Day this February and we can’t wait what is in stored for everyone especially for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since they are the latest games from the franchise. While we wait for more details, make sure to check in from time to time for the latest updates, news, and events on everything and anything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!