Armie Hammer talked all about what he's been up to since sexual assault allegations put a massive pause on his acting career.

Variety reported that the star was on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, where he was open about the assault claims and his exodus from Hollywood.

Hammer is known for his role as Tyler Winklevoss in the hit movie The Social Network. He's also played on Call Me by Your Name, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and The Lone Ranger.

Everything changed when sexual assault allegations came to light. WME, his publicist at the time, dropped him and didn't partake in many projects and films on the horizon. When it was all said and done, the LAPD and L.A. District Attorney's office did not bring criminal charges against him due to “insufficient evidence.”

Some of the allegations against him included cannibalism fantasies, BDSM scenarios, and, apparently, a woman's body carved with his initials.

Armie Hammer opens up about allegations and what he's up to now

He said of the allegations that they were “incredibly liberating.” This was due to how he was perceived, and with the allegations, he didn't “have to care about” it anymore.

“Once everyone just decides that they hate you, you go, ‘Oh, well, then I don't need anything from you people anyway,” the actor said.

Though he didn't get charged, he fessed up to a lot of behavior that wasn't great.

“I cheated on my wife,” he admitted. “I used people to make me feel better. I was callous and inconsiderate with people and their emotions and their well-being…And that is shitty behavior. There are things in my behavior that I have to take accountability for, right? Because that is pivotal for me, learning and growing from it.”

He did a 360 from acting and ended up selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands — which seemed to work well for him.

“I loved it…it is so fun,” Hammer said. He added that he had to do it due to bills and having two kids.

His family has an oil fortune, and Maher asks why he didn't borrow money from it.

“It's so complicated,” the actor answered. “I have come to the place where I understand that there are no free lunches. And anything that you take always has strings, especially from people who love to give because then they know they've got strings, right? So what I would rather do is I would rather go get a job selling timeshares. I'd rather go get a job.”

“I applied for a job to be a drama teacher,” he added. “I applied for a job to be a landscaper. I applied for a job to be a building manager. And the Cayman Islands refuses to give me work permits.”

When it comes to being canceled, he started the show by saying, “It's going to happen to everyone. Just wait.”

