Timothée Chalamet acknowledges the irony in starring in two films from Luca Guadagnino: Call Me by Your Name and Bones and All. The former stars Armie Hammer and the latter is about cannibalism.

Why is it ironic?

For those unfamiliar, Hammer was accused of sexual assault and abuse allegations. On top of all that, he was accused by his exes of having cannibalism fantasies.

In Call Me by Your Name, Chalamet stars alongside Hammer. That was the former's first collaboration with Guadagnino, with the second being Bones and All.

Bones and All was a cannibalism romantic drama starring Chalamet and budding star Taylor Russell. It wasn't hard to connect the dots, and Chalamet himself acknowledges this.

Chalamet's response

“I mean, what were the chances that we're developing this thing?” Chalamet said to GQ in a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview.

In terms of its relation to Hammer, Chalamet said, “It made me feel like: Now I've really got to do this [Bones and All]. Because this is actually based on a book.”

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell star as two young cannibals who embark on a road trip in Bones and All. The film also featured Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhbarg, André Holland, and David Gordon Green.

Armie Hammer was known for roles in The Social Network, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Call Me by Your Name prior to his controversies. He hasn't been seen in much since, though Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile featured him in a large role due to when it was filmed.