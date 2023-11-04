College football fans are convinced Arch Manning may transfer as Maalik Murphy continues to play well for Texas football.

Texas football is currently taking on Kansas State in a highly competitive game and could be facing an upset loss. However, most of the buzz about the game is focused on backup quarterback Arch Manning.

Maalik Murphy has been balling out since taking over as the starter. He still has room to develop his game, but the more he plays the more Murphy looks like the long-term starter for the Longhorns.

As you can imagine, college football fans on Twitter couldn't help but speculate a potential transfer for Arch Manning, as Texas football may already have its quarterback in Maalik Murphy.

“Arch Manning transferring to Alabama is gonna be a crazy headline.”

FanDuel used this Skip Bayless reference perfectly.

Arch Manning watching Maalik Murphy take the QB1 spot pic.twitter.com/fAPSG3k34j — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 4, 2023

Everybody wants Arch Manning on their team.

“Arch Manning. You are a Mississippi Rebel.”

Reeling in Manning sounds like something Nick Saban can pull off.

Arch Manning and Nick Saban in the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/5Wr7L9BsEg — m1ghtysauc3 (@m1ghtysauc3) November 4, 2023

Maalik Murphy is slinging it for Texas football. It only makes sense to let him play for the remainder of the season.

“Arch Manning definitely transferring you gotta let Murphy play the rest of the year.”

Manning is looking like his uncle on the sideline.

Arch Manning watching Texas’ Maalik Murphy ball out today: pic.twitter.com/M0i3aOtVVu — betr (@betr) November 4, 2023

For now, Manning is on the Texas football team. However, considering he's the backup and Murphy is playing well, this buzz could turn into reality in the offseason. If he does enter the transfer portal, Manning will probably be one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the nation.

As for Maalik Murphy, he may be coming into his own as the starter for Texas football. He's played extremely well and has the Longhorns in the running for the playoffs.