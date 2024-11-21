ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Army-Notre Dame prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Army-Notre Dame.

The fact that Army and Notre Dame are meeting with very high stakes on the table is notable enough. The fact that they are meeting in Yankee Stadium is what makes this game extra special. It's not as though a game this large needs extra sweeteners or added plot points to make it even bigger, but it sure is an artistic touch which creates more romance in and around this game.

Army and Notre Dame met in the old Yankee Stadium in 1946. The teams were ranked No. 1 and No. 2. This was one of the first such instances of a “Game of the Century” in college football. There have been many others. Few lived up to the hype. Nebraska-Oklahoma 1971 was one of the rare occasions in which a mega-game delivered. Army-ND 1946 is another one. These were the two heavyweights of the sport at the time. Hall of Fame players and coaches went at each other, hammer and tongs, in a place — old Yankee Stadium — which was one of America's ultimate sports cathedrals of the era. This really was a larger-than-life game, one of the few times college football stood at the very center of the American sports universe in a way modern-era fans can't really appreciate. Today, the NBA, NHL, and NFL coexist with college football in a way which divides attention spans and slices the sports marketplace in a lot of different directions. In 1946, Army-ND gained a share of the American sports imagination which just doesn't exist anymore for college football.

The 1946 game ended in a scoreless tie, with both defenses playing as well as they could possibly play against offenses which routed the other teams Army and Notre Dame played in that 1946 season. If there is a top-10 list of most memorable college football moments from more than 150 years of college football, the 1946 Army-ND game has to be on the list. It has to be included. It is that prominent in the sport's larger story.

What a backdrop to this 2024 reunion, in which Army and Notre Dame are both playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser is not guaranteed to be out of the playoff hunt, but it will be very hard for the loser to find its way in; it will definitely need help to make the 12-team field.

Army-Notre Dame Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2016. Notre Dame won, 44-6.

Overall Series: Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 37-8-4.

Here are the Army-Notre Dame College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Army-Notre Dame Odds

Army: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +520

Notre Dame: -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -750

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch Army vs Notre Dame

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Army way is built on ball control and not allowing opponents to get many possessions. Army doesn't have to run up the numbers here. It just has to keep the ball away from the Notre Dame offense. If Army controls the ball for 35 or more minutes, Notre Dame might not get enough looks at the ball to pile up enough points to cover the spread. Army can lose by two touchdowns and still cover. That's notable.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Irish are so much stronger than Army in the trenches. As long as they can force one Army turnover and get multiple three-and-outs from the Army offense, they should get the number of possessions — and the quality of field position — they need to win this game by a very large margin.

Final Army-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Notre Dame, but Army could easily cover if it doesn't commit a turnover. This might be a game where you watch the first quarter and then make a live bet.

Final Army-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -14.5