The Army football vs. Navy football had a total set at 27.5, and the final sequences of the game were massive for sports bettors.

Army football and Navy football battled things out on Saturday in one of college football's best traditions. The Midshipmen and the Black Knights play every year on the Saturday after conference championship week, and it rarely disappoints. It is a game that the entire college football world loves, and especially the fans that bet on the game. Both Army and Navy are service academy schools, so there isn't a lot of passing. Because of that, the under hits in the majority of these matchups, but it didn't on Saturday.

The over/under for the Army football vs. Navy football matchup was 27.5, and for awhile, it looked like the under was going to cash in this game yet again. Through three quarters, the score was 10-0 with the Black Knights in the lead. With five minutes to go, there were only 13 points scored as it was 10-3 at that point. Even with two touchdowns scored in the final minutes, the under would still hit at 27.5. Then disaster struck for under bettors.

Army scored on a 44-yard scoop-and-score touchdown with a little under five minutes remaining to make it 17-3. The under still looked fine at this point. Navy then went right down the field and scored to make it 17-9 (failed two-point conversion attempt) with under three minutes left. Things looked really bad when Navy got the ball back and marched down the field to set up a first goal at the six, but Army heroically got a stop on the goal line and took over with three seconds left and the score at 17-9.

The game was over, right? Well, the Black Knights were so close to the goal line that they couldn't just take a knee, so their quarterback ran out of the back of the end zone to burn the final three seconds off the clock, and the safety made it 17-11. The over cashed with 28 total points.

If you had the under on the Army-Navy game, that is absolutely sickening. If you took the over, you're over the moon (no pun intended). Betting is hard, and that is one tough beat.

The under is typically the play when Army and Navy meet up, but that wasn't the case today.

Everyone had a feeling the under would hit… but it didn't.

If Iowa football had been involved in this one, there's no way the over would've hit.

The Army-Navy clash didn't disappoint, unless you bet on the under.