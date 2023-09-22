Syracuse looks to improve to 4-0 as they gave Army. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Army-Syracuse prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Army comes into the game at 2-1 on the year. They opened the season with a close loss to Louisana-Monroe. Army struggled on offense in the game, and the result was just 13 points and only 279 yards of offense. The offense found their stride the next week, beating a poor Delaware State team 57-0. There was concern that the offense could not carry over that success the next week visiting UTSA, but they did. Army put up 20 points in the first half and would come away with a 37-20 victory in the game. After the game, Army rewarded their head coach, Jeff Monekn, with a nice contract extension.

Syracuse is currently 3-0 on the season, stepping up in competition each time they have gone out. In the opening match-up, they won 65-0 over FCS Colgate. The next week it was a group of five teams, although not a great one. It was a 48-7 win over Western Michigan. On the opening drive of the game, the Syracuse defense gave up their first touchdown of the year, and then, they shut down Western Michigan. They would not give another point and score on defense in the game. Finally, they stepped up to a Power Five team. Last week it was a 35-20 win over Purdue. The defense was solid again in the game, while Garrett Shrader scored four times on the ground.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Army-Syracuse Odds

Army: +13.5 (-114)

Syracuse: -13.5 (-106)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Army vs. Syracuse

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

Why Army Will Cover The Spread

Bryson Daily comes into the game off a solid game against UTSA. This year, Daily is 20-39 passing for 444 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. Turnovers were a big theme for Daily in the close loss to Louisiana Monroe. He fumbled the ball and threw two interceptions. Since then, he has taken care of the ball. He does not have a fumble, an interception, or a turnover-worthy pass. He has also been protected well. Daily has been pressured just nine times this year on 44 dropbacks. That has led to just one sack.

Daily has also been running better as of late. Last time out against UTSA he ran 25 times for 96 yards and a score. While he did average a first point of contact just a yard beyond the line of scrimmage, and a few reasons were getting contact in quarterback pressure situations, and some hits in the option. Still, he caused six missed tackles and ran for 70 yards after contact.

Meanwhile, Hayden Reed is coming off his best game of the year. He ran 20 times for 107 yards in the game with UTSA. He averaged a first point of contact nearly three yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Reed also forced three missed tackles, scored a touchdown, and had two runs over 15 yards. He did have a fumble in the game though.

The defense will need to be solid in this game as well. Syracuse has a great quarterback in Garrett Shrader. First, Army has to put pressure on him. That is something they did not do against UTEP. Army had just 11 pressures in the game and one sack. Kyle Lewis was able to get four pressures and hit the quarterback once, but did not get home. Second, they have to be quality against the pass. Starting corners Jabari Moore and Cameron Jones allowed five of six targets to be completed against them last time out, going for just 27 yards. Still, the secondary help in Quindrelin Hammonds must be better. He allowed 96 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread

For Syracuse, it all starts with Garrett Shrader. He has been solid this year, going 51-81 passing for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He has pushed the ball downfield well with an average depth of target 10.8 yards downfield. Still, there are some issues to worry about. He does have a fumble this year and two interceptions. Shrader has also thrown three turnover-worthy passes this year. He also was not protected well against Purdue. Shrader was pressured 15 times in the game on just 40 dropbacks. That resulted in four sacks and him scrambling seven times for positive yardage.

Designed runs and scrambles were a huge part of the game for Shrader last time out. While he did have a fumble, he ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns in the game. Only 71 of those yards came in scramble situations as well. Shader caused 13 missed tackles and had four runs over 15 yards in the game.

The receiving core has been solid for Syracuse this year, but it was not against Purdue. Damien Alford did bring in four off seven targets in the game, going for 70 yards. Still, Isiah Jones and Umari Hatch did not haul in any of their five targets, while also having a drop in the game.

On defense, it will all be about stopping the run. Last time out against Purdue, the defense had a success rate in running plays over 50 percent. Derek McDonald has three stops for offensive failures, but he also missed two tackles in the game. Meanwhile, Marlowe Wax had four stops for offensive failure while not missing a tackle. Overall, Syracuse missed just five tackles on running plays, which bodes well for them against Army.

Final Army-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

There are two major concerns for Syracuse. First, is that they had to solely rely on Garrett Shrader's legs and the core of running backs to have any offense last time out. They cannot do that against Army. Second, they cannot be looking ahead. Clemson is next week, but if they take Army lightly, they will lose. While Army has a solid dual-threat at quarterback, he will struggle to pass in this game. With Army being one-dimensional, Syracuse will take advantage. Take Syracuse in this one and lay the points.

Final Army-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Syracuse -13.5 (-106)