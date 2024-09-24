ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Army looks to move to 4-0 as they visit Temple on Thursday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Army-Temple prediction and pick.

Army enters the game at 3-0. They opened up against Lehigh and would be nearly perfect. Army scored touchdowns on all but one drive, the one to end the first half. They would win 42-7. The next week, they would be on the road to FAU. Army left 14-0 after the first quarter and would lead 14-7 to end the first half. Army would not allow another point, winning the game 24-7. Last week, they would face Rice. It was another dominating performance. They scored on all four drives in the first half, leading 28-0. They would go on to win 37-14.

Meanwhile, Temple is coming off their first win of the year. They opened up the year losing to Okalhoma 51-3, before falling on the road to Navy 38-11. They would then lose to Coastal Carolina 28-20. Last week, they would face Utah State. It was a scoreless first quarter, but the points came in the second. Utah State took a 14-0 lead, but Temple would tie it. They would be down 21-17 at the half. In the second half, Temple would put up the first 21 points to take the lead. Temple would win the game 45-29.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Army-Temple Odds

Army: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Temple: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +400

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Army vs. Temple

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Army does not pass the ball much. Bryson Daily has thrown just 19 passes this year, completing 10 of them for 186 yards and three scores touchdowns. Most of the receiving game has gone to Casey Reynolds. He has four receptions this year with two scores and 97 yards. Noah Short has brought in three receptions for 53 yards and a score. Finally, Cam Schurr also has three receptions for 33 yards on the year. Still, the main focus of the Army offense is the running game. Bryson Daily has been a major part of the running game. He has run 58 times this year for 340 yards and scoring five times on the ground.

Meanwhile, Noah Short has been the big-play back in the running game. He has run the ball just 20 times this year but has gone for 266 yards, including a 49-yard run earlier this year. Further, Short has a touchdown on the year. Kanye Udoh has also been great in the running game. He has run the ball 37 times this year for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Hayden Reed has run 13 times for 71 yards.

The Army defense has been great this year. They are eighth in the nation in points against per game, allowing just 10.5 points per game this year. They are 18th in opponent yards per game this year. Meanwhile, they are second against the run this year, while sitting 75th against the pass. Army also has five takeaways this year, all of them being interceptions. Max DiDomenico has one of those interceptions, while also breaking up two passes this year.

Why Temple Could Cover The Spread/Win

Forrest Brock began the year as the starting quarterback for Temple, completing 59.2 percent of his passes, with one touchdown and four interceptions. He has missed the last two games with an injury, and Evan Simon has taken over the job, playing well. He has completed 34 of 52 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. Further, he has thrown just one interception and been sacked three times this year. Simon has also run for 53 yards and a touchdown.

The top man in the receiving game has been Dante Wright. He has 26 receptions on the year for 352 yards and three touchdowns. That includes a 91-yard touchdown reception this year. Beyond Wright, Antonio Jones has nine receptions this year, going for just 71 yards and a touchdown. Further, Ashton Allen has six receptions for 93 yards on the year. Antwain Littleton has been the main man out of the backfield. He has run 39 times for 146 yards on the year. He has not scored on the ground but has brought in seven receptions for 89 yards and a score through the air.

The Temple defense is 111th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 74th in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are 30th against the pass, but sit 112th against the run this year. DJ Woodbury has led the way, coming in with 38 tackles and one sack. Meanwhile, Tyquan King has 24 tackles with two sacks on the year.

Final Army-Temple Prediction & Pick

Much like last week when Rice was much better against the pass than the run, Temple is the same. Rice attempted to augment their run defense by using defensive backs up closer to the line early in the game, and Army hit them for quick strike passes. Temple, has an even worse defense against the run than Rice did and will struggle against this Army running attack. Further, Army has been nearly perfect in controlling the ball this year. They have punted just four times this year while having a turnover on downs and one fumble lost. Every other drive has ended in a score or the end of a half. They will continue that dominance in this one.

Final Army-Temple Prediction & Pick: Army -13.5 (-110)