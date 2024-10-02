ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Army has gotten out to a great start this season, winning four consecutive games and covering the spread in each. It hasn't been as easy of a time for Tulsa, who have been struggling since the beginning of the season with many uninspiring performances on offense. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Army-Tulsa prediction and pick.

Army is 4-0 to start the season after victories over Lehigh, FAU, Rice, and Tempe. Their eight-game winning streak dates back to November 4 of last season. To the surprise of no one, Army is dominating on the ground but will have a tough matchup in this game. Bryson Daily is leading the way as a rushing quarterback, recording 492 yards and eight touchdowns through the first four games. He has thrown just 24 passes, completing 12 for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Tulsa has lost three of their past four games, dropping considerable margins to Oklahoma State and North Texas. They sprinkled in a three-point win over Louisana Tech, but none of their games have shown much success. They are just 2-3 against the spread but did win as underdogs in the Louisiana Tech game. Their quarterback play has been the biggest problem. as they continue to roll out four quarterbacks for parts of the game. Kirk Francis was their best passer in the North Texas game, completing 13 of 29 passes for 101 yards and two interceptions. Francis being their best quarterback with these numbers is concerning.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Army is 4-0 this season and has covered the spread in every game. They've won all their games considerably, with their biggest win coming on the road against FAU as one-point favorites. Army is the top rushing team in the nation, averaging 56.8 attempts per game and 371.2 yards. They aren't just spamming rushing plays and accumulating yards, also sitting fourth in college football with 6.5 yards per rush.

Army's defense also has a massive presence in the box, as they are fifth in the nation with only 62.5 rushing yards allowed per game. Tulsa sits middle of the pack with 187.2 rushing yards per game, which is slightly above the nation's average.

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulsa could be the best equipped to stop Army's rushing attack, as they are 45th in the country allowing just 130 yards per game. They are also 30th with 3.6 yards per rush allowed. Army could likely exploit Tulsa through the air, which their opponents have been able to do, but they can't pull that off.

Final Army-Tulsa Prediction & Pick

Both defenses should win in this matchup, as they are good at stopping what the opposing team's offense is good at. Tulsa could own the best rushing defense that Army has seen this season, and could give some trouble to the nation-leading ground attack. The same can be said for Army, as they are proficient at stopping the run but not as good in the passing game. Tulsa's passing game has been terrible over their past two games, which could force them into more rushing attempts. A lot of rushing plus two good defenses could equal the under in this game.

Final Army-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: Under 50.5 (-106)