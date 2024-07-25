UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 is finally live from Manchester, England as we’re set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the Main Card’s opening bout in the Featherweight (145) Division. Ranked contenders will battle for the division as No. 6 Arnold Allen of England will take on No. 10 Giga Chikadze of Georgia. Check out our UFC odds series for our Allen-Chikadze prediction and pick.

Arnold Allen (19-3) comes into this fight with a 10-2 UFC record since 2015. After posting one of the UFC’s longest winning streaks at 10 consecutive fights, he dropped his last two bouts to the likes of Max Holloway and Movsar Evloev. Both unanimous decision losses, Allen will be looking to dispose of another contender and place himself back into titles talks. He stands 5’8″ with a 70-inch reach.

Giga Chikadze (15-3) has gone an impressive 8-1 inside the UFC since 2018. Following a bad loss to Calvin Kattar, Chikadze took some time off and came back stronger than ever with a win over Alex Caceres in his most recent bout. With a win over Allen, he could establish himself as the most dangerous fighter next-up in the Featherweight title conversation. Chikadze stands 6’0″ with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 304 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 304 Odds: Arnold Allen-Giga Chikadze Odds

Arnold Allen: -230

Giga Chikadze: +195

Over 2.5 rounds: -230

Under 2.5 rounds: +190

Why Arnold Allen Will Win

It’s easy to look back on Arnold Allen’s last two performance and think he took a step backwards, but we must not forget the wild 10-fight winning streak he went on to get to that point. Ultimately, Arnold Allen is one of the best featherweights on the planet and he possesses a rare mix of striking, grappling, strength, and speed to complement his game. Through his last two bouts, he’s taken quite the beatings from the best boxer in the UFC and one of the division’s best grapplers, but Allen still has time to prove he’s world-class at mixing both disciplines together.

Allen will be facing a primary striker in Giga Chikadze who has a similar physical build to that of a Max Holloway. We’ve seen Arnold Allen face off against longer fighters in the past, so he knows exactly what he’s up against in this one. His defense is very sound for someone who engages as much as he does and he could take a page out of Calvin Kattar’s book in learning how to shell and defend himself against Chikadze. Allen is also worlds ahead of his opponent when it comes to submission grappling, so expect him to be determined in dragging Chikadze down and bringing this fight where he’s most comfortable fighting. Still, expect Allen to stand toe-to-toe against Chikadze when it comes down to the striking.

Why Giga Chikadze Will Win

Giga Chikadze will make his return following a sensational striking performance over Alex Caceres. During that fight, Chikadze remained calm without hunting the knockout or over-extending himself at any point. He took his time in picking his opponent apart, which ultimately lead to a masterful performance on the scorecards and little-to-no damage left on himself. It’s not easy to leave a fight against Arnold Allen unscathed, but Giga Chikadze’s management of the distance and ability to slide out of range could create big problems for Arnold Allen and closing the distance.

As far as his striking is concerned, Chikadze has some of the cleanest and most technical striking in the Featherweight Division. He’s a master of gauging distance and forcing his opponents to reach on their punches. He’s also one of the better strikers with his legs and will throw them as often as he does his boxing combinations. Chikadze has had a lot of success with his straight jab over the last few fights, so look for that to be a key tool in his arsenal for keeping Allen away from him.

Final Arnold Allen-Giga Chikadze Prediction & Pick

This is one of the best stylistic matchups on the fight card and we’re lucky enough to see it open the Pay-Per-View action. Both men have mounted winning streaks in the division and are two of the more skilled technicians in the weight class. Arnold Allen is looking to rebound after two tough losses and seeks to gain momentum if he can easily bring Chikadze to the ground.

However, Giga Chikadze fights behind a 69% takedown defense and won’t be easy to grab with his long frame. Arnold Allen could grow frustrated as Chikadze continues to work the distance and create separation while popping his combinations off.

Arnold Allen has seen the tougher competition and after what happened against Max Holloway, I don’t see him standing with Chikadze for this entire fight. Allen knows his advantage in the wrestling and he should gain valuable minutes of control time throughout each of these three rounds. Let’s roll with Arnold Allen to win this fight.

Final Arnold Allen-Giga Chikadze Prediction & Pick: Arnold Allen (-230); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-230)