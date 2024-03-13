Arnold Schwarzenegger is joining Alan Ritchson for a holiday movie, The Man With the Bag, with Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
This is part of Ritchson's deal with the studio announced late last year. The script was written by Allan Rice and directed by Adam Shankman while the Reacher star will serve as a producer along with Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman and Dan Spilo.
The Man With the Bag follows the story of Santa Clause who learns that his magic bag has been stolen. This leads St. Nick to seek the help of Vance, reformed thief and naughty list permanent resident, to get his property back. The two also end up teaming up with Vance's daughter as well as group of misfit elves to save Christmas.
Schwarzenegger was in attendance at the 96th Academy Awards with his Twins co-star Danny DeVito to present the trophy for best special effects. The actor starred in last year's Netflix action-comedy FUBAR. The series has been renewed for a second season.
In cinemas, the action star was last seen in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate which also starred with Sinbad, Schwarzenegger's co-star in the 1996 movie Jingle All the Way.
Ritchson's Reacher, on Prime Video, had just released its season two finale early this year. He was also in last year's Fast X. This year, he will be seen in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The film will be released in theaters next month. The movie also stars Henry Cavill and Eiza González.
Shankman directed Disney+ sequel Disenchanted released in 2022. He also directed 2019's What Women Want, 2012's Rock of Ages and 2007's Hairspray.
It had been previously reported that Amazon will make holiday movies a priority. Last year, it debuted Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy.