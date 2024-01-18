They got The Terminator for his nice watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic actor and former governor of California, found himself facing an unexpected challenge at Munich International Airport when customs officers detained him for failing to declare a luxury watch, CNN reports. The routine inspection revealed that Schwarzenegger had imported the watch from a non-EU country without declaring it, leading to his temporary detainment.

NEW – Germany initiates criminal tax proceedings against Arnold Schwarzenegger: Customs caught him with an undeclared luxury watch at Munich airport — BILD pic.twitter.com/kxp7X4CAYx — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 17, 2024

The press officer, Thomas Meister, explained that the customs process applied to everyone, irrespective of their celebrity status. Schwarzenegger, known for his roles in movies like “Terminator,” was held for over two hours before being released to continue his journey.

According to a source close to the actor, the detained item was a watch from the Swiss luxury brand Audemars Piguet. The source stated that Schwarzenegger had not been asked to fill out a declaration form and had cooperated with customs officers, answering all questions honestly.

The source characterized the situation as an “incompetent shakedown” and a “total comedy of errors,” suggesting that it could make for a humorous cop movie. Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to pre-pay potential taxes on the watch, but the officers struggled to process the payment using a credit card machine. Eventually, they resorted to bringing him to a bank to withdraw cash from an ATM. However, the ATM had a low limit, and the bank was closed.

Upon returning, a new officer with a functioning credit card machine facilitated the payment. The entire incident highlighted a series of mishaps, including technical difficulties and a bank visit with an insufficient ATM limit. Schwarzenegger's detention drew parallels with the recent case of basketball player Brittney Griner, who faced a similar situation in Russia over an alleged cannabis oil possession.