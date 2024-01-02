Arnold Schwarzenegger's Kindergarten Cop has a surprise on the way

Arnold Schwarzenegger, renowned for his action-packed roles, faces an unexpected challenge in a reimagined format with the release of “Kindergarten Cop” in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, promising fans a new viewing experience starting on January 23, Collider reports.

The action-comedy classic showcases Arnold Schwarzenegger as John Kimble, a stern police officer embarking on a mission to track down a dangerous criminal. However, the twist in this thrilling narrative sees Kimble going undercover as a kindergarten teacher to locate the criminal's ex-wife, navigating a world vastly different from his usual tough-guy roles. Amidst this unconventional disguise, Kimble finds himself drawn to a fellow teacher, played by Penelope Ann Miller, adding a layer of romantic comedy to the mix. Directed by Ivan Reitman (“Ghostbusters”) from a script by Murray Salem, Herschel Weingrod, and Timothy Harris, the film also stars Pamela Reed and Linda Hunt.

The upcoming release by Kino Lorber’s Studio Classics line offers a revamped take on this iconic movie with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition. Utilizing a new “HDR/Dolby Vision master made from a 4K scan of the 35mm original camera negative,” the remaster promises unparalleled visual quality, providing fans an enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, the release boasts enticing bonuses, including not just one but two new audio commentaries. Film historians Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson contribute one commentary, while another insightful commentary comes from film historian Samm Deighan.

“Kindergarten Cop” in its newfound 4K UHD glory showcases a different side of Schwarzenegger's repertoire, blending action with comedy against the backdrop of a classroom full of spirited kindergartners. The surprise 4K release adds an exciting dimension to this beloved film, offering fans a chance to relive the hilarious and heartwarming moments in the highest quality yet.