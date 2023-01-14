Aroldis Chapman is one of the best free agents remaining. The former Yankees’ closer can still provide a team with great value in the back end of their bullpen. The only question, is where?

Over his 13-year career, Chapman has pitched to a 2.48 ERA and a 1,045 K/BB ratio in 640 innings. He has 315 career saves. Chapman is also a seven-time All-Star and a World Series champion.

Admittedly, Chapman’s 2022 wasn’t all that impressive. He pitched to a 4.46 ERA in just 36.1 innings, holding a 43/28 K/BB ratio. He made just nine saves. Chapman and New York eventually had a falling out as the closer was ultimately left off the Yankees’ playoff roster.

Still, one bad year doesn’t immediately mean that Chapman is a useless player. He made 30 saves and was an All-Star in 2021. In fact, Chapman has been an All-Star in three of the last five seasons.

Chapman knows how how handle the ninth inning and has pitched in a World Series. He would be a major addition to almost every bullpen in the league. But for these three teams, Chapman is a necessity.

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have seemed like a postseason-caliber team for the past few seasons. However, LA hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014. With Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the roster, the Angels know their World Series window is open right now.

Los Angeles had a lights out closer in Raisel Iglesias. However, they traded him to the Atlanta Braves before last year’s trade deadline. Now, the Angels are projected to enter the season with a closer committee featuring players such as Carlos Estevez, Jimmy Herget and Ryan Tepera.

Estevez has been with the Rockies for his entire six-year MLB career. Still, in that time he has just 25 saves. Herget has bounced around the league after joining the MLB in 2019. He has nine career saves. Tepera is the longest-tenured potential closer, being an MLB pitcher for eight years. Yet, he has just 18 saves.

The point is, Los Angeles is in desperate need of a closer who can shut down any game in the ninth inning. The Angel’s bullpen could use some help overall, as they finished with the 13th highest bullpen ERA – 3.95 – in 2022.

The Angels traded Iglesias due to their waning postseason chances. But with a healthy roster, Los Angeles looks like a team that should compete. Adding Chapman would give them a dynamic bullpen option as LA chases a postseason berth.

Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have been surprise spenders during this offseason. They signed both shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Jameson Taillon. But if Chicago wants to truly compete, they’ll need some bullpen help.

In 2022, the Cubs’ bullpen ended the year with an ERA of 4.12 – 10th highest in the league. Heading into next season, a committee of Brandon Hughes and Manuel Rodriguez are expected to fill the closer role in Chicago.

Hughes made his MLB debut this past season, appearing in 16 games. He held a 3.12 ERA and made eight saves over 57.2 innings. Rodriguez has made 34 appearances for the Cubs over the past two seasons. He holds a career 4.88 ERA and has made five saves in 31.1 innings.

Both Hughes and Rodriguez have shown clear potential at times. However, Chapman made more saves in 2021 than both pitchers have combined for their careers. If the Cubs are serious about contending, they’ll need a lock-down closer for the ninth innings.

Chapman was Chicago’s closer when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. He knows what it takes to succeed in big moments and understands the Cubs’ culture. As they chase another ring, bringing Chapman back would give the Cubs someone they can trust in the back end of their bullpen.

Chicago White Sox

If Aroldis Chapman were to sign with the White Sox, he would fill a much different role than on the other two teams on this list. However, Chicago suddenly has an urgent need in their bullpen.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks recently announced he will be undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks is a three-time All-Star and two-time AL Reliever of the Year. His presence will surely be missed on the South Side.

As Hendriks battles back from his diagnosis, Kendall Graveman is poised to take over the closer’s role. Graveman pitched to a 3.18 ERA and a 66/26 K/BB ratio over 65 innings in his first season with the White Sox.

Graveman is a fine option to close and the White Sox have other solid relievers such as Joe Kelly and Aaron Bummer. However, alongside Hendriks, Chicago’s Garrett Crochet is also battling back from Tommy John Surgery. The White Sox could look to add another strong reliever with closing experience to their bullpen.

Chapman would likely need to take a lesser role in Chicago. While he has more career saves than any of the White Sox’ current options, they have proven they know how to handle high-leverage roles. Still, if Chapman wants to chase another World Series ring, the White Sox certainly have the offense to get it done. Maybe he is just the missing piece.