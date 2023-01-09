By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks found his name among offseason trade rumors this winter. However, his latest announcement has put those rumors on the back burner for the moment.

Hendriks has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, as confirmed by the White Sox closer himself. The 33-year-old is beginning treatment for the disease on Monday.

“Hearing the word ‘Cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life,” Hendriks said in an Instagram post.

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma makes up about 4% of all cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. The survival rate is about 70% for at least five years post-diagnosis.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn released a statement in the wake of the news. He mentioned the team won’t have an update on Hendriks’ playing status until Opening Day at the earliest.

“Our thoughts and reactions at this time are for Liam the person, not Liam the baseball player,” Hahn said in the statement. “I know the entire Chicago White Sox organization, our staff, his teammates, and certainly White Sox fans, will rally in support of Liam and Kristi during the coming months.”

Hendriks enters the final year of his contract with the White Sox. He joined the team in 2020 after dominating his last two seasons with the Oakland Athletics.

Baseball takes a backseat in these situations. Hopefully, Hendriks receives the best care he can. And hopefully, he can make a fully recovery for those around him.