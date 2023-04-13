Bob Lee, founder of CashApp, died after a stabbing attack on April 4 of this year. He was found in Rincon Hill in San Francisco, California. The motive for the murder was unknown. However, San Francisco police arrested a fellow tech worker of Lee on Thursday. In a shocking twist, Lee allegedly knew his killer, per the New York Post.

The day of his murder, the unnamed suspect is said to have been driving through the city with Lee, when they had a some sort of altercation. Lee exited the vehicle, but the confrontation continued leading to his death.

In an unreleased security video on the day of his murder, it shows Lee slowly dying as he begs for help. The footage shows Lee walking up to a car and showing the driver his severe injury. Without helping, the car drove off and he collapsed, according to various local outlets who had seen it. He called 911 for help, but by the time they arrived, he had already died.

Authorities found the knife at the scene, the same scene close to where Lee was staying at the time. Police were hesitant to release anymore information or description about the suspect.

At the time of his death, Lee was MobileCoin’s chief product officer. MobileCoin, similar to CashApp, is a cryptocurrency and digital payments startup. Josh Goldbard, the CEO of MobileCoin, confirmed his death. He told CNN, “Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators… We miss you Bob. We love you.”